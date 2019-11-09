Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket food-delivery boom raises concerns of disposable waste explosion

Phuket food-delivery boom raises concerns of disposable waste explosion

PHUKET: The fast-rising popularity of food-delivery services in Phuket has raised serious concerns over the volume of plastics and other non-environmentally friendly packaging used by the companies delivering food across the island by motorbike.

pollutionenvironmenteconomics
By The Phuket News

Sunday 10 November 2019, 10:00AM

Assoc Prof Pun Thongchumnum PhD, Vice President of the Prince of Songkla University Phuket Campus, called for an immediate policy shift to curtail the use of non-environmentally friendly food packaging used by food-delivery companies in Phuket. Photo: PSU Phuket Campus

Assoc Prof Pun Thongchumnum PhD, Vice President of the Prince of Songkla University Phuket Campus, called for an immediate policy shift to curtail the use of non-environmentally friendly food packaging used by food-delivery companies in Phuket. Photo: PSU Phuket Campus

A survey by the Prince of Songkla University Phuket Campus found that there are currently three food-delivery service providers in Phuket, employing more than 2,850 drivers with over 1,000 participating restaurants using the platforms.

According to the survey, conducted on Oct 19-22, 48.15% of the food-packaging boxes used by food delivery services in Phuket were foam, 25.68% were plastic and only 26.17% were paper.

Adding to the problem was that 37.14% of deliveries saw plastic utensils provided, and that 100% of drink deliveries were provided using plastic cups.

Not one food-delivery company in Phuket used paper or biodegradable cups for delivering drinks, the university noted in announcing the survey results.

The university recognised that Phuket provincial officials have been working with state and private organisations, and private companies, to introduce more environmentally sustainable practices.

The release announcing the survey results also noted that the public and private sectors in Phuket under the supervision of local government organisations, the retail sector, and the tourism industry, have issued policies and regulations for businesses and the public, as follows:

  • to curb the usage of foam containers and plastic straws;
  • to encourage the use of natural or biodegradable materials that are not harmful to the environment;
  • to urge manufacturers to substitute the use of foams and plastics in products and packaging effective from 14 February 2019; and
  • to encourage stores and the public to start using cloth or paper bags effective from 1 October 2019.

Associate Professor Pun Thongchumnum PhD, Vice President of Phuket Campus, said, “In today’s fast-paced culture, factors such as economic, social, and competitions play a major role in shaping and changing the way we behave in the society and the way we live our lives, including our eating habits.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

“In response to the growing demands for fast and convenient meals in the past few years, food delivery services with B2B2C (Business to Business to Customer) business model began to evolve rapidly especially in bustling big cities and provinces,” he added.

“Along with the booming of food delivery service platforms, the amount of waste generated from food packaging is also increasing significantly – adding to the already complex waste problems we are facing, Prof Pun said.

In response to the survey findings, the university researchers proposed four solutions to address the waste problems in Phuket, without affecting consumers’ behavior:

  1. Phuket Province should request for cooperation from all restaurants and food delivery service providers to start using environmentally friendly packaging.
  2. Launch a campaign to urge consumers to reduce the use of disposable single-use plastic utensils by encouraging them to bring their own utensils from home, and to encourage consumers to refrain from using plastic straws.
  3. Launch a campaign to encourage consumers to avoid buying anything from businesses that still use packaging and utensils that are not environmentally friendly.
  4. Phuket Province should announce clear environmental policies and practices, such as Phuket being a foam-free province, and penalized any violators accordingly.

“As a higher education institution, PSU Phuket is fully aware of the increasing waste problems in Phuket. Thereby, the university is implementing strategic plans to be a green university (Green Campus) by integrating energy and environment conservation measures into our teaching methods, research, and all activities of the university such as campaigning for PSU Phuket 100% foam-free campus, promoting waste bank project, adopting efficient and energy-saving policies, and implementing regulations to discourage the use of foam packaging, plastic bags, plastic cups, plastic utensils, and plastic straws in accordance with the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation and Phuket’s policy,” the university release explained.

This year, PSU Phuket is taking part in the UI GreenMetric World University Rankings, a world university ranking system by University of Indonesia that ranks the universities based on sustainability performance with more than 360 participating universities from over 61 countries.

The criteria used to measure and rank the university performance consists of 6 categories:

  1.  Setting and Infrastructure (location and infrastructure) 15%
  2.  Energy and Climate Change 21%
  3.  Waste Management 18%
  4.  Water Management 10%
  5.  Transportation Management (environmentally friendly transportation) 18%
  6. Education (the ability to provide environmental education and sustainable development) 18%

“Prince of Songkla University Phuket Campus (PSU Phuket) is a higher education institution that does not only focuses on teaching and learning, but also serves as a main research center in developing solutions to solve common problems faced by the local community and the country’s society in general,” the university noted in its release.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Opinion: Can we please have a moratorium on stupidity, shame?
Tourist ‘beach bus’ crashes on way to Paradise Beach, no serious injuries say police
Traffic Police warn of Phuket road closures for Phukethon
Construction of B789mn Phuket Prison enters final stages
Serial thief arrested, police call for victims to reclaim stolen items
Security forces add southern curfew to arsenal
Man faces jail for opening jet door
Save Water! Water flow from Phuket’s Bang Wad reservoir already cut by 25%, to be halved from New Year
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Locals yank stubborn python! Elder expat survives robbery! Escapees in ICU? || November 8
Darasamut Underpass to close overnight for electrical maintenance
Phuket's Kata Group launches B1.75bn Pamookkoo Resort
German expat, 72, wounded by knife-wielding Phuket house robbers
Phuket residents lend a hand heaving python from neighbourhood drain
Phuket health office launches project to provide free state-paid medications at local pharmacies
Patong, Karon, Kata to suffer week-long daily mains water-supply outages

 

Phuket community
Phuket probe into dive tour deaths to target Try Dive, freelance instructors

"again your lack of interlect shows through"Dear R.,if you respond to my comment next time...(Read More)

Save Water! Water flow from Phuket’s Bang Wad reservoir already cut by 25%, to be halved from New Year

'Strange' how the private water sources never sem to dry out, All the lakes in kamala., Cher...(Read More)

Save Water! Water flow from Phuket’s Bang Wad reservoir already cut by 25%, to be halved from New Year

Lets start with the Governor, and than going down the 'Officials tree',... Question: how can...(Read More)

Save Water! Water flow from Phuket’s Bang Wad reservoir already cut by 25%, to be halved from New Year

What a kind of incompetent Officialdom Phuket has by not being able to secure/provide the elementa...(Read More)

Save Water! Water flow from Phuket’s Bang Wad reservoir already cut by 25%, to be halved from New Year

All this ridiculous Officials talks, as the water disaster is just starting now. Already a year they...(Read More)

Insurgents attack security checkpoint in Yala, 15 killed

Is it true that the thai army is larger than these of France and UK together? And amazingly play dep...(Read More)

Insurgents attack security checkpoint in Yala, 15 killed

The 'defence' checkpoint very 'strategic' amid forests/rubber plantages. Qute invit...(Read More)

German expat, 72, wounded by knife-wielding Phuket house robbers

Why did she not give them a wrong Pin Nr,?...(Read More)

Russian-Swiss woman in coma after pulled from surf at Patong Beach

I’ve noticed travelling Thailand....certainly foreigners have a lack of common sense. Speeding ...(Read More)

Phuket residents lend a hand heaving python from neighbourhood drain

Was it three meters, or five as an earlier report states? ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
MYLANDS
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Naka Yai Island Beach House
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
The Sunday Brunch Club
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show