PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong has warned people about the possibility of flash floods and landslides due to heavy rain and strong winds expected to last until Saturday (Aug 19).

Tuesday 15 August 2017, 10:43AM

“We have ordered district and local administration offices to notify residents and tourists of the weather warning. Officials are ready for any situation for 24 hours, especially risk areas that are prone to landslides,” he said.

“People also should beware of severe weather conditions and possible flash floods. Small boats are advised to stay ashore,” Gov Norraphat added.

Heavy rain across Phuket last night (Aug 14) continuing today (Aug 15) has already caused minor flooding across busy roads, raising concern that further heavy rain may flood residential areas, Gov Norraphat noted.

Surin Rd in Phuket Town saw water levels across the road rise to 40 centimetres, causing traffic tailbacks. Parts of Surin Rd have been blocked, with water pumps used to drain water.

Meanwhile on Thepkrasattri Rd in front of the main Super Cheap in Rassada, small vehicles are unable to pass as water height across the road has risen to 50cm. Officials have been dispatched to help direct traffic and assist motorists.

Gov Norraphat’s warning follows an official severe weather alert issued by the Thailand Meteorological Department (TMD) in effect from today (Aug 15) through to Saturday (Aug 19) for provinces across Southern Thailand, including Phuket.

“Heavy rain will cover southern provinces from August 15 to 19. People in Southern provinces especially Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun are advised to be careful in risky areas affected by heavy rain and falling rain which may cause flooding and landslides,” the warning states.

“Boats and ships in the Andaman Sea are advised to navigate with caution and be aware of danger as waves are expected to be 2-3 meters high during this period, and over 3 meters high during heavy rain and storms.”