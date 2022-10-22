British International School, Phuket
Phuket flood victims receive Royal donations

PHUKET: Deputy Secretary-General of the Royal College of Chulabhorn Wanlop Thammadamrong visited Phuket yesterday (Oct 22) to hand over survival bags to Phuket flood victims on behalf of the Royal Family.

disastersweathercharity
By The Phuket News

Sunday 23 October 2022, 09:00AM

Royal donations were delivered to Phuket on Oct 22. Photo: PR Phuket

The first official ceremony took place at Kathu Municipal School 2 with Governor Narong Woonciew and other Phuket top-ranking officials present.

It total 1,000 survival bags were handed over for distribution among people affected by recent floods, the Phuket provincial office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) reported.

Another ceremony was then held in Mueang Phuket district where 1,000 more life bags were handed over for distribution among people. Phuket Vice-Governor Phichet Panapong led local officials to receive the Royal donations.

As said in the report by PR Phuket, torrential rains caused floodings in all three districts of the province, namely Mueang Phuket, Kathu and Thalang. Overall 17 tambons, 88 villages, 39 communities and hundreds of households were affected.

Major landslides were recorded in five areas with the worst one badly damaging the road linking Patong and Kathu (Route 4029). Official are yet to publicly announce the ammount of damage. 

