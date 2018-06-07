PHUKET: Maps showing coastal fishing-exclusion zones are being updated to accurately show areas where it is illegally to fish commercially to prevent trawlers from Phuket’s fishing fleet from plying waters in protected areas.

Phuket’s fishing fleet are to get updated maps clearly showing protected areas where commercial fishing is not allowed. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Existing maps provided to commercial fishing boats all along the Andaman coast are confusing with borders incorrectly marked, the Phuket office of the Fisheries Department explained at a meeting held yesterday (June 6).

At the meeting were Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung, Phuket Provincial Commercial Office Chief Decha Phetwong and Phuket Fisheries Chief Kowit Kao-ian were present to discuss the issue.

“The Ministerial Regulation on Coastal Zones issued in May 2017 shows the fishing exclusion zones in Chonburi, Trat, Phang Nga, Ranong, Satun, Surat Thani and Phuket provinces,” V/Gov Prakob said,

“However, the maps do not clearly show exactly where the borders for these zones are, which is resulting in fishermen being confused and fishing in areas where they think they are allowed, all because the maps say so. This creates confusion and fishermen cannot follow the law if it is not clear,” he said. (To see the full ministerial regulation with maps, click here.)

Department of Fisheries officials in Bangkok have been tasked with updating the maps for fishing-exclusion zones around Phuket with the correct information, V/Gov Prakob explained.

Once the maps have been updated, public meetings will be held to inform the public, he added.

“When the time comes, we will announce to the public when and where the public meetings will be held,” V/Gov Prakob said.