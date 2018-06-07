FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Phuket fishing exclusion-zone maps get overhaul

PHUKET: Maps showing coastal fishing-exclusion zones are being updated to accurately show areas where it is illegally to fish commercially to prevent trawlers from Phuket’s fishing fleet from plying waters in protected areas.

Thursday 7 June 2018, 12:04PM

Phuket’s fishing fleet are to get updated maps clearly showing protected areas where commercial fishing is not allowed. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung at the meeting yesterday (June 6). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Fisheries Chief Kowit Kao-ian at the meeting yesterday (June 6). Photo: PR Dept

Protected areas around Phuket.

Protected areas across Phang Nga Bay and along the Krabi coast.

Protected areas off Trang province.

Protected areas off Satun province.

Existing maps provided to commercial fishing boats all along the Andaman coast are confusing with borders incorrectly marked, the Phuket office of the Fisheries Department explained at a meeting held yesterday (June 6).

At the meeting were Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung, Phuket Provincial Commercial Office Chief Decha Phetwong and Phuket Fisheries Chief Kowit Kao-ian were present to discuss the issue.

“The Ministerial Regulation on Coastal Zones issued in May 2017 shows the fishing exclusion zones in Chonburi, Trat, Phang Nga, Ranong, Satun, Surat Thani and Phuket provinces,” V/Gov Prakob said,

“However, the maps do not clearly show exactly where the borders for these zones are, which is resulting in fishermen being confused and fishing in areas where they think they are allowed, all because the maps say so. This creates confusion and fishermen cannot follow the law if it is not clear,” he said. (To see the full ministerial regulation with maps, click here.)

Department of Fisheries officials in Bangkok have been tasked with updating the maps for fishing-exclusion zones around Phuket with the correct information, V/Gov Prakob explained.

Once the maps have been updated, public meetings will be held to inform the public, he added.

“When the time comes, we will announce to the public when and where the public meetings will be held,” V/Gov Prakob said.

 

 

Kurt | 09 June 2018 - 06:14:37 

Seeing the maps make you laugh. Typical thai confusing nonsense patching of non fishing zones, not checkable. Giving deliberately room for fishing misunderstandings. Any way, no officials and boats to patrol all these patches of non fishing zones.  Think big! Make one large non fishing area.

BenPendejo | 07 June 2018 - 22:49:07 

It is no wonder that Thailand's fishingindustry has been flagged as not meeting international standards.  The officials in charge can't even draw a clear, accurate and understandable map for crissakes.  The lack of professional capabilities throughout Thailand's government offices is a travesty.

‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

