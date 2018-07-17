Lt Col Tada Sodarak of the Chalong Police was called to Friendship Beach, about 2.5 kilometres south of Chalong Circle in Rawai – at 1pm.
On arriving he was shown the body, dressed in black pants, red underwear and a light purple long-sleeved shirt, was still sporting black shoes on the feet a watch on the man’s left wrist.
There was no wounds indicating the man had been attacked, Col Tada noted.
The man was later identified at the beach as Amnart Prom-Aium, 62, by his own daughter, Miss Pimkarn PromAium.
Miss Pimkarn said her father was last seen fishing on rocks at Kata Noi about 8am yesterday.
He disappeared and was presumed to have been washed off the rocks by waves.
Mr Amnart’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for examination to identify the cause of death as required by investigators.
