PHUKET: The body of a local man last seen fishing on rocks at Kata Beach on Phuket’s west coast yesterday was found offshore from Friendship Beach, on the east coast of the island, this afternoon (July 17).

Author: Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 17 July 2018, 04:28PM

Police and rescue workers wait as Mr Amnart’s body is brought ashore earlier today (July 17). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Tada Sodarak of the Chalong Police was called to Friendship Beach, about 2.5 kilometres south of Chalong Circle in Rawai – at 1pm.

On arriving he was shown the body, dressed in black pants, red underwear and a light purple long-sleeved shirt, was still sporting black shoes on the feet a watch on the man’s left wrist.

There was no wounds indicating the man had been attacked, Col Tada noted.

The man was later identified at the beach as Amnart Prom-Aium, 62, by his own daughter, Miss Pimkarn PromAium.

Miss Pimkarn said her father was last seen fishing on rocks at Kata Noi about 8am yesterday.

He disappeared and was presumed to have been washed off the rocks by waves.

Mr Amnart’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for examination to identify the cause of death as required by investigators.