Phuket Fisheries Office launches ‘Ching Fish Market’ at Nai Yang

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Fisheries Office has launched its ‘Ching Fish Market’ at Nai Yang Beach to help support the local community.

economics

By The Phuket News

Friday 11 November 2022, 11:08AM

The morning market was developed as a ‘Fish Market for Fisheries Career Development and Community Strengthening’, explained Sittiphon Muangsong, Director of the Phuket Provincial Fisheries Office.

“The morning market is where local fishermen in the area bring their catch to sell directly to consumers so they can purchase fresh, clean and safe fishing produce direct from the fishermen,” Mr Sittiphon said.

The market, held on the beach, has been jointly organised by the Phuket Provincial Fisheries Office, the Thalang District Fisheries Office, Sirinat National Park together with the local fishermen’s association, Mr Sittiphon added.

“The Department of Fisheries has subsidised the budget according to the Fisheries Occupational Development and Fisheries Community Strengthening Project in 2021 in order to build a fish stall,” he said.

“This truly helps to distribute income throughout the community. In addition, it also promotes community tourism, which also increases the sustainable income for the community,” he added.