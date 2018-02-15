The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket firefighters busy as three fires take hold

PHUKET: Three fires were reported in Phuket this morning, with one being put down to candles lit to mark Chinese New Year, another due to a cooking pot being left on a gas stove, and the cause of the third fire not yet being identified.

accidents, police, property,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 15 February 2018, 05:02PM

The first fire was reported to Maj Tada Sodarat of the Chalong Police at 6.30am today (Feb 15) at a warehouse in Soi Anusorn in Chalong.

Two fire engines from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Chalong office together with Maj Tada and Capt Panu Siripopat also of the Chalong Police arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke spread across the area.

Firefighters took 40 minutes to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to neighbouring properties.

No injures or deaths were reported.

Capt Panu said, “The warehouse had been turned into a garage. However, the garage was not in operation. There were many tyres and vehicle parts inside the warehouse so the fire spread very quickly.

The cost of damage to the warehouse is estimated at about B100,000. We are continuing our investigation with the Phuket Forensic Police to find the cause of fire as the electric had been shut off before” Capt Panu added.

The second fire happened at a house on Wichit Songkram Rd in Phuket Town and it was reported to Phuket City Police that the fire had started in the kitchen.

Firefighters took 15 mins to control the fire.

Bollywood

Police found that the fire started when the owner of the property left a cooking pot unattended on a gas stove.

The third fire, near the Komarapat Intersection on Thepkrasattri Rd in Phuket Town, was reported to Capt Surachart Thongyai of the Phuket City Police at 11am today.

Police led by Lt Col Teerawat Leamsuwan and Capt Surachart arrived at the scene to find the road had been blocked to all traffic so that eight fire engines from the DDPM-Phuket office, Phuket City Municipality and Rassada Municipality could tackle the blaze which had engulfed four shop units.

It has been reported that fire started in the ‘Sri Sawat’ cushion shop but spread to the adjacent two-unit ‘Nonthep’ motorbike repair shop and ‘Chumchon Kosana’ print shop.

It took firefighters over 45 minutes to out the blaze.

Chaowalit Kansuwan, 57, the owner of the ‘Sri Sawat’ Cushion shop told the Phuket News, “I lit some candles and incense sticks inside the shop to worship our ancestors on Chinese New Year. I then locked the shop and went out.”

Police are investigating to find the true cause of the fire but at this stage they believe it was started by the candles.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket’s MaAnn pressured over Supreme Court beach evictions

Phuket beach entrepeneurs/vendors are constantly pushing their luck and chances They just anticipate quietly together with Orbor Tor's for 'f...(Read More)

Fire breaks out at ‘Phuket Detox’ clinic

Have a altar on ground floor. Candles, ( live fire) need all the time fire prevention attention as we see here. A third floor is not a good fire prev...(Read More)

Wedding belles in steep decline, study says

In many countries the average age to marry is higher than in Thailand No problem Another aspect, not mentioned in article, is about the number of th...(Read More)

Phuket’s MaAnn pressured over Supreme Court beach evictions

Sniping from our armchairs is how you try to raise awareness, name and shame,show whats really happening..show how a few selfish and greedy locals are...(Read More)

Rubbish fire spreads to abandoned Phuket workers’ camp

Have a look at NOT abandon workers camps with their huge amount of rubbish Rubbish collection from workers camps is very different from 'normal ...(Read More)

Phuket’s MaAnn pressured over Supreme Court beach evictions

@********** maybe if more people did raise awareness of issues as opposed to sniping from their armchairs we would see progress....(Read More)

Phuket officials finally warn tourists of Patong sewage contamination

..Those hotels will be charged according the law Sickening to read that time after time Those hotels should be closed if they not operate according ...(Read More)

Phuket’s MaAnn pressured over Supreme Court beach evictions

Select a less used beach for Jet-Skis and one for speed boats. Allow Patong, Kamala, and all the others, to return to safely catering to western tour...(Read More)

Phuket’s MaAnn pressured over Supreme Court beach evictions

The same same all over Phuket take a look at Nai Harn,Kata,Karon etc etc money talk, Every thing are back again food stall Jet-Ski scamming tuk-tuk ma...(Read More)

Fire breaks out at ‘Phuket Detox’ clinic

To match human gas inside the Phuket Detox Health Care and Beauty clinic :) ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.