Phuket festivals get underway

PHUKET: Patches of heavy clouds gave way to clear skies for the final night of the three-day ‘Bike Night’ event in Patong last night (Aug 15), with event organisers praising the event as a success in getting Phuket’s domestic tourism push underway.

tourismeconomicsCOVID-19

By The Phuket News

Sunday 16 August 2020, 02:07PM

The ’Patong City Never Give Up’ festival will continue on Bangla Rd for the next month. Photo: Patong Municipality

The ’Patong City Never Give Up’ festival will continue on Bangla Rd for the next month. Photo: Patong Municipality

The ’Patong City Never Give Up’ festival will continue on Bangla Rd for the next month. Photo: Patong Municipality

The ’Patong City Never Give Up’ festival will continue on Bangla Rd for the next month. Photo: Patong Municipality

The ’Patong City Never Give Up’ festival will continue on Bangla Rd for the next month. Photo: Patong Municipality

The ’Patong City Never Give Up’ festival will continue on Bangla Rd for the next month. Photo: Patong Municipality

The ’Patong City Never Give Up’ festival will continue on Bangla Rd for the next month. Photo: Patong Municipality

The ’Patong City Never Give Up’ festival will continue on Bangla Rd for the next month. Photo: Patong Municipality

The ’Patong City Never Give Up’ festival will continue on Bangla Rd for the next month. Photo: Patong Municipality

The ’Patong City Never Give Up’ festival will continue on Bangla Rd for the next month. Photo: Patong Municipality

The ’Patong City Never Give Up’ festival will continue on Bangla Rd for the next month. Photo: Patong Municipality

The ’Patong City Never Give Up’ festival will continue on Bangla Rd for the next month. Photo: Patong Municipality

The ’Patong City Never Give Up’ festival will continue on Bangla Rd for the next month. Photo: Patong Municipality

The ’Patong City Never Give Up’ festival will continue on Bangla Rd for the next month. Photo: Patong Municipality

The ’Patong City Never Give Up’ festival will continue on Bangla Rd for the next month. Photo: Patong Municipality

The ’Patong City Never Give Up’ festival will continue on Bangla Rd for the next month. Photo: Patong Municipality

The event saw some 500 bikers arrive in Patong to join the event, it was explained at the closing ceremony, led by Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup and Phuket Governor Narogn Woonciew, and joined by Patong businessman Preechawude Prab Keesin.

The event saw Bangla Rd closed with local food stalls opened all along the 330-metre long street, which is better known for its nightlife.

The stalls will remain along the street as a food tourism attraction for the coming month under the ‘Patong never Give Up’ campaign to revive tourism in the beach resort town.

The good weather continues today as the Phuket Tastival & Seafood Gastronomy continues at Saphan Hin, on the outskirts of Phuket Town.

The event, which also aims to promote quality food and local Phuket dishes at cheap prices, began at Saphan Hin yesterday and will continue through tomorrow.

Deputy Prime Minister Jurin Laksanawisit led the opening ceremony for the festival at Saphan Hin park yesterday late afternoon.

Present at the opening ceremony were Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew together with Raywat Areerob, an Assistant to the Minister of Public Health, Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansupana, and other relevant officers.

Deputy PM Jurin also joined a cooking demonstration session with President of Phuket Thai Chef’s Association Weerawat Chotitantikul and inspected stalls selling local dishes.

Deputy PM Jurin explained that the festival is being held not only to create confidence among Thai people to come to Phuket, but also to stimulate Phuket’s economy “to become the precious pearl of Andaman sea again”.

“I believe that after the COVID-19 crisis, everything will get better, and Phuket will be great again like before with even more tourists,” Deputy PM Jurin said.

Governor Narong thanked Deputy PM Jurin and all officials involved for creating the festival, which will be held on six consecutive weekends at various locations around the island.

“I want to confirm that Phuket is ready to welcome all tourists. We want a lot more tourists to come. We have a series of events to be held in the coming months, such as sports competitions and the Phuket Vegetarian Festival in October,” Governor Narong said.

The Phuket Tastival & Seafood Gastronomy festival at the following locations as follows: