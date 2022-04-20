tengoku
Phuket festival at Sarasin Bridge to feature mini hot air balloons

PHUKET: A special event to attract tourists and generate incomes for local people in Phuket and Phang Nga will be held at the Sarasin Bridge this weekend, with mini hot air balloons as a key attraction.

tourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 20 April 2022, 05:10PM

The event was announced at the Sarasin Bridge yesterday evening (Apr 19).Photo: PPAO

The event, organised by the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO), was announced by PPAO President Rewat Areerob at a press launch held at the Sarasin Bridge yesterday evening (Apr 19).

The event, called “Phi Muang Nong’s House (Phuket - Phang Nga)”, will take place at the Sarasin Bridge from Friday through Sunday (Apr 22-24), from 5pm onwards.

Present for the press launch last night were Phuket Vice Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam, PPAO Vice President Wiwat Jindapol and Naphathorn Hongsasubasakul, Deputy President of Mai Khao Subdistrict Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor), along with a host of other officials and stakeholders.

“The event is to build relationships between the brothers and sisters of Phuket and Phang Nga, and to promote, stimulate and restore the tourism industry in Phuket,” Mr Rewat said.

“The event will help people develop their careers, drive the local  economy, distribute income to local people and help restore Phuket’s image in becoming a world-class international tourism destination,” he said.

The event will feature an octagonal building in Sino-Portuguese style to serve as an observation deck for people to enjoy the view, and use taking photos, Mr Rewat explained.

“In addition, to attract more tourists to come to the event, there will be mini hot air balloons for visitors to take pictures with. This will be the first time these will have been featured on the Sarasin Bridge,” he said.

“Visitors can take photos with a 30-metre-long tunnel of lights, as well as a colorful replica of the mini air balloon on stage,” he said.

There will be more than 40 stalls selling local dishes, fresh seafood and other local products and produce from Thalang, and live onstage entertainment and a fun concert on Friday night, Mr Rewat explained.

On Saturday night the Theidet Thongapichart band will perform. The band is well known among Thais for their song “Sao Phang Nga, Fah Phuket” (Phang Nga girls, Phuket sky) ‒ a well-known local idiom used to simultaneously highlight the quick-changing nature of both Phuket’s weather and the temperment of young Phang Nga ladies.

On Sunday night will be the finalists of the "Phuket Singing Contest 2022", presented by the Yamaha Phuket School of Music and the Sound Gallery, with contestants singing in two categories: 8-14 years old, and 15-18 years old.

All people are welcome to join the event, Mr Rewat said.

“A special gift of a heart-shaped bell will be given to those who take a photo at the event and share and tag it online. However, there are only a limited number, only 80 will be given away each day. So all tourists and Phuket residents are invited to come to the event,” he said.

