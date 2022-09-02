Tengoku British International School, Phuket
Phuket FantaSea to re-open with B6.6bn expansion

PHUKET: Well-known Phuket tourism attraction Phuket FantaSea is set to re-open on Sept 20 with a B6.6 billion expansion covering more than 100 rai, CEO Kittikorn Kewkacha has announced.

Friday 2 September 2022, 10:11AM

The night theme park, located in Kamala, has been closed for more than two years since the tourism shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Phuket Fantasea will relaunch with a new theme park area called  “Carnival Magic”, Mr Kittikorn announced to the press yesterday (Sept 1).

The new addition to the theme park represents a total investment of more than B6.6 billion solely aimed at attracting tourists from Thailand and around the world, he said.

The Carnival Magic area covers more than 100 rai beside the original long-standing theatre grounds, he explained.

“Based on the success of Phuket Fantasea, the world’s largest cultural theme park, for the past 22 years, we are ready to continue to expand the business in a big way by launching the project ‘Carnival Magic ‒ The Magical Kingdom of Lights’, the first and only Thai-style carnival theme park in the world,” Mr Kittkorn said.

“It is an amusement park that holds the identity of a fun fair or temple-style carnival in Thailand. We are ready to create excitement with modern technology, combining Thai fun with world-class standards, located at Kamala Beach, Phuket,” he said.

“On an area of ​​more than 100 rai near Phuket FantaSea, using a total investment budget of more than B6.6bn, we aim that Carnival Magic will be a new landmark in Thailand that tourists all over the world will definitely come to visit and have an amazing experience.”

Decorated with more than 40 million lights, the “beautiful and spectacular Carnival Magic will be a unique and unique experience in the world”, he added.

“By widely publicizing [Carnival Magic] both domestically and internationally through more than 1,000 partner tour agents, we have received excellent initial feedback,” Mr Kittikorn said.

The park is forecast to attract about 2 million visitors by end of 2023, Mr Kittikorn said.

Visitors to the park are expected to comprise 70% foreign tourists and 30% Thai people, he added.

Foreign tourists are expected to hail from India, China, Europe, Australia and Middle East countries.

“At present, the tourism situation in Phuket is in the process of recovering, but it is growing, especially in terms of foreign tourists,” Mr Kittikorn noted.

“According to information from the Ministry of Tourism & Sports office in Phuket, since the government relaxed the measures for entering the Kingdom, and cencelling the Test & Go system from May 1, it is predicted that throughout the year 2022 there will be about 5 million foreign tourists coming to Phuket, representing a 50% recovery compared with the normal years before the COVID-19 outbreak,” he said.

“With the approaching high season of year-end tourism, Phuket will be even more bustling with tourists, so the opening of Carnival Magic is a great addition. It will help attract foreign spending, increase employment among local people and stimulate the circular economy in the country. It will help stimulate the tourism economy of Phuket and Thailand to grow brightly again,” Mr Kittikorn concluded.

Prab | 02 September 2022 - 15:01:23 

Same price ticket for Thai & Farang? 2M visiting the park in 2023?hmmm 1000 thb per ticket? 3 year return on a 200M$ investment ..wow.

 

Phuket community
