Phuket fake goods raids net B50mn in merchandise

PHUKET: Raids in Phuket instigated by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has led to the seizure of more than 100,000 items of imitation copyright goods estimated to have a street value of B50 million.

crimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 18 April 2022, 05:42PM

The seized goods were presented to the press today (Apr 18). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The seized goods were presented to the press today (Apr 18). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The seized goods were presented to the press today (Apr 18). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The seized goods were presented to the press today (Apr 18). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The seized goods were presented to the press today (Apr 18). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The seized goods were presented to the press today (Apr 18). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The seized goods were presented to the press today (Apr 18). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The seized goods were presented to the press today (Apr 18). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Pol Lt Col Phonsan Therdsanguan, Director of the Royal Thai Police Intellectual Property Litigation Division, presents the seized goods to the press today (Apr 18). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Pol Lt Col Phonsan Therdsanguan, Director of the Royal Thai Police Intellectual Property Litigation Division, presents the seized goods to the press today (Apr 18). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Pol Lt Col Phonsan Therdsanguan, Director of the Royal Thai Police Intellectual Property Litigation Division, presents the seized goods to the press today (Apr 18). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The merchandise, presented to the press today (Apr 18), was seized in raids led by Pol Lt Col Phonsan Therdsanguan, Director of the Royal Thai Police Intellectual Property Litigation Division.

The raids came at the request of DSI Director-General Traiyarit Temhiwong, explained a report issued by the DSI today.

Five locations were raided ‒ a warehouse in Moo 5 Kathu, two houses in Moo 6 Kathu and two houses in Koh Kaew ‒ with four found to be hoarding stashes of counterfeit goods.

In total, more than 100,000 items of counterfeit clothing were seized featuring labels of famous brand names such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Nike, Adidas and Chanel, among others.

The report issued today explained that the raids followed an investigation launched from a Facebook page promoting the illicit goods for sale.

However, the report made no mention of any people arrested in connection with the items seized.