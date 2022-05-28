Tengoku
Phuket eyes short-haul markets

PHUKET: The Phuket Tourist Association is targeting tourists from Asia to attract more visitors to the island during the current low season.


By Bangkok Post

Saturday 28 May 2022, 02:30PM

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Phuket Tourism Council are aiming to increase tourism growth by another 10%. Photo: Bangkok Post

Thanet Tantipiriyakit, chairman of the Phuket Tourism Council, said Phuket’s tourism industry has grown by just 10% since 2019.

“Only 3,000 foreign tourists are arriving in Phuket each day on average, which is a small number compared to what we saw in 2019. Many people are avoiding travel due to issues including the conflict in eastern Europe. We need to target different groups,” he said.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Phuket Tourism Council are planning to promote Thailand as a tourist destination in short-haul markets including India, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong, in a bid to increase growth by another 10%, reports the Bangkok Post.

Mr Thanet said marketing campaigns used in Australia and Dubai were a success but much work remains.

“The hotel occupancy rate in Phuket is 60-70% with 50,000-70,000 rooms still empty. Every hotel in Phuket could resume their business by the end of this year with just a little improvement,” he said.

Thai Residential

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, COVID-19, rising oil prices and runaway inflation are stymieing tourism, he said.

“Phuket has earned about B60 billion in revenue since the government endorsed the Phuket Sandbox scheme. Still, we used to generate in excess of B470bn a year before COVID-19,” he added.

Pisut Saeku, president of the Thai Hotels Association’s eastern chapter, said Thailand should soon see more tourists as the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration will axe the Thailand Pass scheme for Thais on June 1, and reduce the information requirements for foreigners.

Mr Pisut predicted the kingdom would see a 50% rise in tourists at the end of the year in the next peak season, mainly from India and Vietnam.

Phuket community
Further food festivals at Kata Karon and Surin Beach

How about donating some of the left-over food (and there will be lots of it) to charities for distrb...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

Mr Sakda will get a place in Phuket history book as the man who completely ignores the fact when you...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

....collected from private water well filling ups when they run dry due to this new water supply han...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

@JohnC, good question. 'We' all think about it. Well, the 'committee studies' are do...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

In a few years time private waterwells have to filled up by water tankers due to lowering ground wat...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

At Patak Road bend Karon is a location watertankers are loading. Opposite are 2 sois with 24 houses,...(Read More)

Investigation launched into airport runway incident

Now that IS a major worry. Thank you AirAsia for giving me yet one more reason never to fly with you...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

Buggered if I'd be sampling water pumped straight up from any bore in Phuket. What is the Thai e...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

What happened to the great idea to pipe water down from Phang Nga? I still think this is Phuket'...(Read More)

Groundwater resources scoped to bolster supply

Pumping up fresh ground water will make the balanced counter pressure against the salt sea water aro...(Read More)

 

