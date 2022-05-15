tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket expects B1.8bn lift from 4-day holiday

Phuket expects B1.8bn lift from 4-day holiday

PHUKET: The four-day holiday that began on Friday is expected to generate B1.8 billion in revenue from tourist spending in this island province, with 60% hotel occupancy expected, says the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

tourismeconomicsCOVID-19
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 15 May 2022, 08:30AM

Lard Yai Walking Street Market in Phuket Town. Photo: via Bangkok Post (photo undated)

Lard Yai Walking Street Market in Phuket Town. Photo: via Bangkok Post (photo undated)

About 70,000 hotel rooms, or 70% of the total on the island, are now available for booking and the average room occupancy rate is 44.5%, said Nanthasiri Ronnasiri, director of the TAT’s Phuket office, reports the Bangkok Post.

She predicted that occupancy would increase to 60% during the long weekend that runs through Monday, a substitute for Visakha Bucha Day, which falls on Sunday. Friday, the day of the Royal Ploughing Ceremony, was a holiday for government employees but not the private sector.

The average stay during the long holiday was expected to be 2.5 nights per person, said Ms Nanthasiri.

Seven airlines are now serving Phuket with an average of 100 inbound flights and 15,000 arrivals per day. Twenty-seven international flights carry an average of 4,000 passengers a day.

Phuket Property

The tourist arrivals were expected to generate around B1.83bn during the holiday weekend, said Ms Nanthasiri.

Southern Thailand, with its beautiful natural resources and many tourist attractions, is especially popular among local tourists between March and May every year, which is the summer season in Thailand. However, the COVID-19 outbreak has badly hit business during the past two years, she said.

Now that the government has eased many COVID restrictions, the tourism industry and other businesses in the South are coming to life again, she added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

New marina plan eyes big spenders
Phuket marks 34 new COVID cases, no deaths
Phuket Opinion: The Great Reset
No bleached corals off Phuket, reports DMCR
Violence clouds Jerusalem funeral of Al Jazeera journalist
Hundreds of smuggled animals seized at Suvarnabhumi airport
Islands keen on ‘endemic’ status boost
Phuket marks 51 new COVID cases, one death
Concerns rise as search for missing German tourist intensifies
Nong Boat arrives at Siriraj
Finland poised for NATO membership as Ukraine war crimps Russian gas
‘We’re open for business’
Four-day weekend brings another alcohol ban
Phuket marks 35 new COVID cases, no deaths
Police ramp up search for missing German tourist

 

Phuket community
Finland poised for NATO membership as Ukraine war crimps Russian gas

Kurt@politics and religion rarely make a good cocktail ...(Read More)

Concerns rise as search for missing German tourist intensifies

Maybe not so in this case, however, a lot of time Alzheimers is wrongly diagnosed & should be di...(Read More)

Finland poised for NATO membership as Ukraine war crimps Russian gas

Crimping Europe's gas is just not good enough. The Ukrainians will just have to destroy all of R...(Read More)

Phuket marks 51 new COVID cases, one death

Worth to study or the rise cases from 24 (May 10) to 51 yesterday could be due to Phuket festivals h...(Read More)

Phuket officials ban alcohol in restaurants, ‘social activities’ ‒ again

in the past 30 years as I remember prostitution did not official exist in Thailand, I wonder why I ...(Read More)

‘We’re open for business’

We're open for business as usual; crime, corruption, drugs, taxi rip-offs, beach mafia, "in...(Read More)

Navy inspects mangrove encroachment at Klong Mudong

Nothing new here. There are piles of rotting rubbish dumped all over Phuket. I could take a photo of...(Read More)

Funeral held for mentally disabled man hanged in Singapore

How lucky was Thai party secretary, RTP Captain Thamarat that he as a drugs ring leader was caught/c...(Read More)

‘Flying SorKor’ suspected in Kamala hill grab

Phuket was paradise so they dug a hole and filled it with concrete....(Read More)

‘We’re open for business’

Hahaha, yes, Sunday a bad day for first time foreign arrivals who have to swallow a religious alcoho...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Sinea Phuket
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
PaintFX
Devas Lounge
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center

 