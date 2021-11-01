BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket expects 1mn arrivals in first quarter

Phuket expects 1mn arrivals in first quarter

BANGKOK: Phuket tourism operators expect the country’s reopening to help build momentum for 1 million international arrivals in the first quarter of next year.

tourismCOVID-19
By Bangkok Post

Monday 1 November 2021, 09:09AM

Tourists enjoy a stroll along Patong Beach in Phuket, as tourism starts to pick up for the upcoming high season. Photo: Dusida Worrachaddejchai / Bangkok Post

Tourists enjoy a stroll along Patong Beach in Phuket, as tourism starts to pick up for the upcoming high season. Photo: Dusida Worrachaddejchai / Bangkok Post

“Bookings in November increased by 20%, while the load factor for some international flights will also rise to 80% thanks to fewer travel rules for low-risk countries and the winter season,” said Bhummikitti Raktaengam, President of the Phuket Tourist Association, reports the Bangkok Post.

At present, 825 international flights from 17 airlines are scheduled to arrive in Phuket in November, compared with 562 flights from 11 airlines in October.

Under the regulations of the certificate of entry (CoE), which is still the active system for tourists while the Thailand Pass is not yet ready, guests can make reservations up to 30 days in advance. Thus the occupancy rate this month could gradually improve to 25-30% from 18-20% in October, before increasing to 35% in December.

However, Mr Bhummikitti said room rates had returned to 60% of pre-pandemic prices during year-end holidays, which is lower than destinations like Bangkok and northern provinces, which have more of a balanced supply and demand.

Assuming the overseas viral situation remains under control during winter, while most Phuket residents receive booster doses, the holiday island predicts it will welcome 1mn travellers, or 40% of the 3mn seen in the first quarter of 2019.

Russia and India are potential markets which operators must largely do without until they are added to the list of low-risk countries. (*Note: India was added yesterday, click here.)

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

Mr Bhummikitti said that even though Russia has recently seen spiking caseloads, Phuket has confidence in its safety protocols, with only 0.3% of arrivals testing positive for the virus over the past four months.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew said the province has prepared the public health system for the worst-case scenario as the number of available beds remains at 60%, while the vaccination rate for booster jabs has surpassed 50% of the population.

Meanwhile, La-Iad Bungsrithong, president of the Thai Hotels Association’s northern chapter, said the occupancy rate for Chiang Mai in October was 40% in the city and 60% on the outskirts.

The occupancy rates are expected to grow by 15-20% in the last two months of the year, mainly driven by the domestic market.

However, forward bookings from international guests have not yet materialised in great numbers as tourists are waiting for the Thailand Pass system ‒ a simpler entry registration ‒ to be activated. (The system was announced to launch today, Nov 1)

Mrs La-Iad said South Korea’s Jeju Air wanted to conduct chartered flights in November, while regular Korean Air flights to Chiang Mai are scheduled from Dec 25, with two flights per week.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Xi_Virus | 01 November 2021 - 09:51:40 

Thailand wants people's money but doesn't want the people!

Fascinated | 01 November 2021 - 09:39:22 

Ridiculous numbers- have they borrowed TAT's magic calculator?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Optimism high as Thailand officially reopens, Protest to end SHA+ requirement? |:| November 1
Reopening begins in positive atmosphere
By-election brings extra alcohol ban to Tambon Thepkrasattri
Phuket’s first ‘Test & Go’ tourists arrive
Phuket’s Airport Bus resumes
Man arrested after knife, fire attack on Tokyo train
Phuket marks 62 new COVID cases, one new death
Drive to keep illegal migrants out
Phuket Smart bus rolls again
Phuket pubs, bars to remain closed, but alcohol in restaurants may be sold until 11pm
Phuket officials briefed on Nov 1 arrival rules, TAT sums up changes
Direct Phuket flights from Kazakhstan resume
Test & Go ‘no quarantine’ countries expanded from 46 to 63
Health insurance not required for Thai returnees
Phuket Opinion: Full steam ahead

 

Phuket community
Phuket’s first ‘Test & Go’ tourists arrive

Ms.Sweet and her view of menfolk .Always worth a hefty laughter ! ...(Read More)

Phuket pubs, bars to remain closed, but alcohol in restaurants may be sold until 11pm

@Kurt Right Kurt,exactly the same "X-Mas Punch" you obviously enjoy every day !...(Read More)

Phuket pubs, bars to remain closed, but alcohol in restaurants may be sold until 11pm

Several hotels have already increased the room rates with 20-40% while they not yet fully operationa...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Full steam ahead

Yes, excellent point. Immunity from covid exposure the old fashioned way. These people should be giv...(Read More)

Phuket’s first ‘Test & Go’ tourists arrive

Ad hominem, the go-to discourse tactic of the lower IQ sexpat. ...(Read More)

Phuket’s first ‘Test & Go’ tourists arrive

I was there and also saw an old bitter twisted cynical spinster along with her pussy cat arrive....(Read More)

Phuket pubs, bars to remain closed, but alcohol in restaurants may be sold until 11pm

At 11pm last night all ex bar now became restaurant without cooking any food were opened and in full...(Read More)

Phuket pubs, bars to remain closed, but alcohol in restaurants may be sold until 11pm

The 'Thai way' is just an excuse for poor governance. Rulings need to be concise and thought...(Read More)

Phuket pubs, bars to remain closed, but alcohol in restaurants may be sold until 11pm

Bars facilitate illegal prostitution, the foundation of Thaidom's corruption. Could this be an...(Read More)

Phuket pubs, bars to remain closed, but alcohol in restaurants may be sold until 11pm

Hmm, Maverick, nearly all the bars open on the front of Bangla Rd are full. All the other bars that ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
PKF Thailand
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
EPL predictions
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura
Exotic Fishing Thailand
UWC Thailand
PaintFX

 