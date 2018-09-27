PHUKET: A foreign man is being held by authorities after he allegedly set his house on fire in Rawai this morning (Sept 27) then tried to climb the wind turbine near Phromthep Cape in an apparent bid to jump from the top of the structure.

By Chutharat Plerin

Thursday 27 September 2018, 12:35PM

The men is believed to have set is own house on fire. Photo: Rawai Municipality

Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos reported that firefighters and rescue teams were called to Moo 7 Rawai at about 10am to attend to a house that had caught fire.

After the fire had been extinguished, the rescue teams were informed that a man was being held at the wind turbine.

The man apparently tried to climb the wind turbine with the intention of jumping from the top, but was stopped by security guards at the site.

The foreigner lives in the house with his Thai wife, Mayor Aroon reported.

Rawai Municipality rescue workers administered the man basic first aid at the scene before he was taken to Chalong Police Station.