Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos reported that firefighters and rescue teams were called to Moo 7 Rawai at about 10am to attend to a house that had caught fire.
After the fire had been extinguished, the rescue teams were informed that a man was being held at the wind turbine.
The man apparently tried to climb the wind turbine with the intention of jumping from the top, but was stopped by security guards at the site.
The foreigner lives in the house with his Thai wife, Mayor Aroon reported.
Rawai Municipality rescue workers administered the man basic first aid at the scene before he was taken to Chalong Police Station.
Be the first to comment.