Phuket expat dies after being hit by ATV in the jungle

PHUKET: A French national has died after an American woman on an ATV tour lost control of her vehicle and hit the man and his motorcycle on Soi Klum Yang in Chalong earlier this week.

accidentsdeathSafetytourismtransport
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 18 January 2020, 01:56PM

A French national died in Chalong after being hit by an ATV in the jungle on Jan 16. Photo: Provided by Gery Sugnaux

At around 4pm last Thursday (Jan 16), Lt Col Khanan Somrak of Chalong Police was notified that a foreign woman lost control of her ATV on a hillside track and hit another foreigner causing serious injuries to the latter.

Having arrived at the scene, police discover a red ATV and it's driver, a USA national Onome Alero Adeosun, 39. The woman was laying on the ground with her right arm and collarbone broken.

Further up the ATV track there was a damaged Honda PCX scooter and it's owner, Robert Geoffray, 82, from France. By the time police arrived, the man was unconscious and Chalong Municipality rescue workers were performing CPR .

Both victims were then rushed to Chalong hospital. Mr Geoffray was pronounced dead on arrival while Ms Adeosun was transferred to Bangkok Siriroj Hospital for further treatment.

From questioning witnesses, Lt Col Khanan learned that Miss Adeosun lost control of the ATV and hit Mr Geoffray who was standing beside his bike.

Lt Col Khanan said that police has not made any decision regarding what charges Ms Adeosun will face. The officers plan to question the woman after she is discharged from the hospital.

American and French embassies were informed about the incident.

QSI International School Phuket

A friend of Mr Geoffray, who was present at the scene, told The Phuket News that he had an appointment with him and two other friends on Soi Klum Yang near the top of the hill at about 3.45pm on that day.

“Robert parked his scooter at the edge of a very wide track and was waiting for our arrival. Then a convoy of six to eight ATVs arrived and began U-turning to go to the parking area. Everything went on normally, until the appearance of the last vehicle which was a little late. The lady driving the ATV lost control of her vehicle and it struck Robert who was standing next to his scooter sending him some 5 metres down the track”, Mr Geoffray's friend said.

According to the man, among the people at the site there happened to be an English nurse, who started performing CPR before rescue workers arrived but failed to save the French national.

“He died in front of my eyes”, Mr Geoffray's friend said.

“Bravo to the courage of this nurse who tried everything”, the man added and then raised the question of public safety near ATV tracks.

“When will they ban or at least regularise these dangerous and very polluting devices? I walk in the jungle almost every day and in principle avoid this kind of places, but that day the ATV track was just the starting point for a little walk. I lost a dear friend who was a friend of many other people as well. Robert and I have lived in Phuket for many years”, he said.

