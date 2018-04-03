The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Phuket executives encouraged to reiterate importance of road safety to staff

PHUKET: A road safety event was held yesterday where employers and executives from across the island were encouraged to reiterate the importance of road safety issues to their staff members in an attempt to reduce the number of road traffic accidents on the island.

Tuesday 3 April 2018, 11:34AM

Phuket Vice Governor Thawornwat Kongkaew speaks during yesterday's event. Photo: PR Dept
Phuket Vice Governor Thawornwat Kongkaew speaks during yesterday's event. Photo: PR Dept

The event, held at the Pearl Hotel in Phuket Town from 1:30pm yesterday (Apr 2) was attended by Phuket Vice Governor Thawornwat Kongkaew, Manager of the Southern Road Accident Support and Prevention project Orrachon Attataweelap and others.

Ms Orrachon said, “Road accident statistics for Phuket during the past three years shows us that most road deaths involved working people aged between 21-30 years old and also in teenagers aged between 15-20 years old.

Some 80% of those deaths involved motorbikes while 90% were caused by head injuries as a result of people not wearing a helmet,” she said.

The Phuket Road Accident Decreasing Network wants to find a solution in order to prevent and solve road accident problems especially for people within these age groups.

This event is being held with the aim of encouraging company executives to show care for their staff by reiterating to them the importance of issues such as not wearing a helmet or seatbelt and drink driving.

We hope that if company executives do this we can reduce the number of accidents, deaths, disablability and the loss of human resources.

The project was launched in 2015 to together with the Road Accident Victims Protection Company Limited Phuket Branch,” Ms Orrachon added.

V/Gov Thawornwat said, “Phuket is an international tourism city so safety is very important. If everybody follows traffic laws then accidents will decrease making Phuket safer for all.”

 

 
ematt | 07 April 2018 - 08:56:47

Ah yes, those troublesome natives.  So "selfish and stupid"!  What in the world is one to do? 

Things were sooo much more civilised back home in the mother country.  Now look at us: Stuck here, amongst these savages. The indignity of it all - unbearable!

Jor12 | 06 April 2018 - 19:54:11

Be content forever... stay at home.

Christy Sweet | 06 April 2018 - 14:47:20

It is a mediocre intellect indeed that cannot discern between legitimate safety concerns and "happiness". The contentedness I feel at my home evaporates when every journey is wrought with peril from selfish and stupid drivers.

Pauly44 | 06 April 2018 - 07:00:41

Correction - one of the deadliest countries on earth with the most stupid drivers, time to take those rose tinted glasses off!

ematt | 05 April 2018 - 12:21:54

Ha! A community minded public service event, and the expat expert crowd goes ballistic.  What a sorry bunch of haters. So unhappy - in one of the happiest countries on earth!

Christy Sweet | 05 April 2018 - 09:13:10

Helmet laws do not make safer drivers. It is simply a nanny state that mandates it  while enabling police officer's side money from sporadic enforcement. 
Better to stop speeders, train drivers that the yellow line is to be stayed left on, especially on curves, and FGS- stop and look right before pulling out into traffic.

Christy Sweet | 05 April 2018 - 09:07:15

There's a certain farang food delivery truck that constantly careens up and down route 4018 in Layan. The young male driver has almost killed me several times as  he likes to shave off seconds from his trip by cutting into the opposite lane on blind curves.

 Calls to his employer are futile and unfortunately the 30 sets of recently laid rumble strips  do nothing to thwart his behavior.

Rorri_2 | 04 April 2018 - 15:57:54

"It's great that the message in the article is certainly having an effect given the amount of comments made here," possibly 5 comments, from approx. 65 million, yep, guess you can use anything to make a comment, no matter how ridiculous.

Jor12 | 04 April 2018 - 15:08:06

It's great that the message in the article is certainly having an effect given the amount of comments made here.

anon | 04 April 2018 - 11:46:20

Passenger should be encouraged to use a speedometer app and google map on their cell phone to track their trip. Drivers aware passengers were doing this my be better behaved.

