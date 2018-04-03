PHUKET: A road safety event was held yesterday where employers and executives from across the island were encouraged to reiterate the importance of road safety issues to their staff members in an attempt to reduce the number of road traffic accidents on the island.

Tuesday 3 April 2018, 11:34AM

Phuket Vice Governor Thawornwat Kongkaew speaks during yesterday's event. Photo: PR Dept

The event, held at the Pearl Hotel in Phuket Town from 1:30pm yesterday (Apr 2) was attended by Phuket Vice Governor Thawornwat Kongkaew, Manager of the Southern Road Accident Support and Prevention project Orrachon Attataweelap and others.

Ms Orrachon said, “Road accident statistics for Phuket during the past three years shows us that most road deaths involved working people aged between 21-30 years old and also in teenagers aged between 15-20 years old.

“Some 80% of those deaths involved motorbikes while 90% were caused by head injuries as a result of people not wearing a helmet,” she said.

“The Phuket Road Accident Decreasing Network wants to find a solution in order to prevent and solve road accident problems especially for people within these age groups.

“This event is being held with the aim of encouraging company executives to show care for their staff by reiterating to them the importance of issues such as not wearing a helmet or seatbelt and drink driving.

“We hope that if company executives do this we can reduce the number of accidents, deaths, disablability and the loss of human resources.

“The project was launched in 2015 to together with the Road Accident Victims Protection Company Limited Phuket Branch,” Ms Orrachon added.

V/Gov Thawornwat said, “Phuket is an international tourism city so safety is very important. If everybody follows traffic laws then accidents will decrease making Phuket safer for all.”