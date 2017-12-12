The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
Phuket event raises awareness on breast cancer

PHUKET: An event held in Phuket Town yesterday (Dec 11) raised awareness on breast cancer prevention, post-operation care and had participants taking part in a demonstration during which they helped create implants similar to those used in breast-reconstruction surgery.

Tuesday 12 December 2017, 11:46AM

The event, held at the Robinson Ocean department store, was organised by Thai lingerie and undergarment company Sabina as well as PTT Global Chemical and Robinson Department Store under the project “Create Smiles, Deliver Power to Fight Breast Cancer”.

“I ask that all women look after their breast health every day to detect abnormal lumps. If any are found, please do not leave them unchecked for a long time,” urged Phuket Red Cross President Sudawan Plodthong, who is also the Phuket Governor’s wife and who presided over the event.

“I’d also like to give my support to all breast cancer patients and survivors. Our lives are still valuable and we can still fulfil ourselves as individuals, as a society and a nation,” she added.

Breast cancer affects mostly women but also men, noted Jidapat Worasitanon, a Medical Services Consultant at the Phuket Provincial Hospital in Rassada, which is run by the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (OrBorJor, or PPAO).

“Most patients only receive a medical examination to check and treat when the cancer has already grown,” she added.

“This type of cancer also does not have symptoms in the early stages, so every woman should conduct a self-examination regularly,” Ms Jidapat said.

“Eat foods that contain antioxidants, such as green leafy vegetables, mushrooms, yogurt, seafood, berries, seaweed and clean drinking water. You should also be sufficiently rested, exercise regularly and avoid stress,” she said.

“Patients diagnosed with breast cancer must accept it and live as normal. Family and close friends should be encouraging and supportive to enable the patient a normal life.

“Find free time to relax and eat meals with nutritional value. This can help rebuild happiness for patients with breast cancer,” Ms Jidapat explained.

Attendees at the event participated in a “sewing” activity to mimic how linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) pellets are surgically inserted into a breast implant that will be used to reconstruct the breast after removal of a tumour.

“The LLDPE plastic is free of chemicals that are harmful to the body and does not cause skin irritation. It is grade-certified plastic used in food packaging,” said Ms Jidapat.

“There are no sharp edges and the plastic material is both soft and firm. It is suitable to be put into a breast as a substitute for the missing weight in the breast of a breast cancer survivor, in order to instil them with the same confidence,” she added.

“The public is welcome to volunteer and sew artificial breasts for charity. We will hold more events in the future,” she said.

 

 
