PHUKET: Phuket entered New Year 2019 with a host of celebrations across the island and fireworks displays lighting up the sky despite heavy clouds and patches of rain in some areas.



By The Phuket News

Tuesday 1 January 2019, 10:01AM

people flocked to temples across the island this morning for New Year blessings. Photo: Pr Dept

Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Charnpinit and Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office Director Kanokkittika Kritwutikon both joined the countdown festivities at Central Phuket. Photo: PR Dept

The countdown to the New Year was held on the beach in Patong with its two days of DJs and partying drawing to a close early this morning, while Rawai celebrated in slightly less emphatic fashion with its Rawai Sky night Festival at Nai Harn Lake.

Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Charnpinit and Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office Director Kanokkittika Kritwutikon both joined the countdown festivities at Central Phuket, where the celebrations were led by Pakorn Partanapat, Senior Executive Vice President of Operations at Central Pattana PLC and Central Phuket’s Senior Vice President Wilaiporn Pitimanaaree

Meanwhile, people flocked to temples across the island this morning for New Year blessings.