Phuket ends Seven Days campaign for Songkran with four deaths, 28 injured

PHUKET: Phuket has concluded the Seven Days of Danger road safety campaign for Songkran 2022 with four deaths and 28 people injured in 32 accidents across the island.

By The Phuket News

Monday 18 April 2022, 06:50PM

The Seven Days campaign concluded at midnight last night (Apr 17), confirmed Phuket Vice Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam at the daily briefing held at Phuket Provincial Hall earlier today (Apr 18).

Present at the final briefing was Udomphon Kan, Head of the Phuket Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office (DDPM-Phuket), which compiles the daily reports for the campaign.

Phuket officials recorded a total of five accidents Day 7 of the campaign, from midnight to midnight yesterday (Apr 17), Mr Udomphon said.

The five accidents resulted in four people admitted to hospital for treatment, and one death, that of a male, Mr Udomphon reported.

In total, Phuket officials recorded just 32 accidents throughout the whole seven days of the campaign, he added.

Of the 28 people injured, 20 were male and eight were female, he continued. Mr Udomphon did not give the ages of those recorded as injured in road accidents during the seven days.

In total, Phuket suffered four deaths in road accidents during the seven days, Mr Udomphon said.

There were no deaths or injuries officially recorded from marine accidents, he said.

However, according to a DDPM-Phuket report released separately from the report of the meeting today, Mr Yod Sawangthong, 75 years old, was killed when he fell from his motorbike by himself in front of Municipal School 2, Baan Kathu. He was not wearing a helmet.

Emergency responders were unable to detect a pulse when they arrived at the scene. Mr Yod was pronounced dead on arrival at the emergency room at Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

The same DDPM-Phuket report noted that police stopped and checked 12,525 vehicles at the 10 checkpoints across the island during the seven days.

Police also recorded the following number of traffic violations during the seven days:

Not wearing a helmet while riding a motorbike: 2,047

Driving without a licence: 1,733

Not wearing a seat belt: 226

Violating traffic signals: 164

Driving an unsafe motorcycle: 121

Driving opposite traffic flow (“ghost driving”): 104

Using a mobile phone while driving: 88

Dangerous overtaking: 58

Speeding: 51

Drunk driving: 41

According to the Thai Road Safety Committee, the national road-safety council better-known as ’ThaiRSC’, Phuket has suffered 27 deaths and 4,492 people injured since the beginning of the year.