PHUKET: Phuket staffers of state-run telecoms company TOT today joined their counterparts nationwide in filing a complaint with the Damrongdharma Centre (Ombudsman’s Office) to be forwarded to the Prime Minister’s Office.

economicsThe Phuket News

Thursday 24 May 2018, 06:04PM

The complaint was filed at Phuket Provincial Hall this afternoon (May 24). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The complaint calls for the dismissal of TOT President Monchai Noosong, who has long aimed to have the state-run company privatised.

The complaint in Phuket was filed at the Damrongdharma Centre at Phuket Provincial Hall at 11am by Adirek Thipayongkorn along with about 10 other TOT Phuket staff.

“The performance of Mr Monchai has damaged TOT Public Co Ltd in the telecommunications business. His mismanagement has caused financial harm to TOT and this is even affecting TOT employees in Phuket,” Mr Adirek said.

“I want Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to consider ordering the dismissal of Mr Monchai. Many TOT employees have expressed their dissatisfaction with him,” he added.

The officer at the Damrongdharma Centre who received the complaint assured that it would be forwarded to the Prime Minister’s Office.