Phuket emergency services put on flash flood alert

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has ordered emergency services on alert to respond to any flash floods. The order came late yesterday after heavy rains caused flooding in Patong, Cherng Talay and other areas across the island.

weather

By The Phuket News

Friday 11 September 2020, 12:04PM

Emergency services in Cherng Talay have been put on alert after heavy rains caused flash floods there. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Patong suffered flash floods across most of the town yesterday (Sept 10). Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

Governor Narong pointed out that emergency workers in Kamala were put on yellow alert after 36.5mm of rain fell there within 12 hours.

The Thai Meteorological Department reported that 76.7mm of rainfall fell at Phuket International Airport during the 24 hours yesterday (Sept 10), while the Phuket Town area had 68.4mm of rainfall.

Emergency services were specifically put on alert for any flash floods in the following risk areas:

Kamala: Moo 1, Baan Bang Wan; Moo 4, Ban Khok Yang; Moo 2, Baan Neua; Moo 5, Baan Hua Khuan; and Moo 6, Baan Naka.

Cherng Talay: Moo 3, Baan Haad Surin; Moo 2, Baan Bang Tao; and Moo 5, Baan Bang Tao Nok.

“To prevent and mitigate disasters from floods, windstorm and mudslides which may threaten people’s safety and their property we ask for people in these risk areas to pay close attention to announcements by local government organisation in your area,” Gov Narong said.