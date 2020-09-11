Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket emergency services put on flash flood alert

Phuket emergency services put on flash flood alert

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has ordered emergency services on alert to respond to any flash floods. The order came late yesterday after heavy rains caused flooding in Patong, Cherng Talay and other areas across the island.

weather
By The Phuket News

Friday 11 September 2020, 12:04PM

Patong suffered flash floods across most of the town yesterday (Sept 10). Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

Patong suffered flash floods across most of the town yesterday (Sept 10). Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

Patong suffered flash floods across most of the town yesterday (Sept 10). Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

Patong suffered flash floods across most of the town yesterday (Sept 10). Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

Patong suffered flash floods across most of the town yesterday (Sept 10). Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

Patong suffered flash floods across most of the town yesterday (Sept 10). Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

Patong suffered flash floods across most of the town yesterday (Sept 10). Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

Patong suffered flash floods across most of the town yesterday (Sept 10). Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

Emergency services in Cherng Talay have been put on alert after heavy rains caused flash floods there. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Emergency services in Cherng Talay have been put on alert after heavy rains caused flash floods there. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Emergency services in Cherng Talay have been put on alert after heavy rains caused flash floods there. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Emergency services in Cherng Talay have been put on alert after heavy rains caused flash floods there. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Emergency services in Cherng Talay have been put on alert after heavy rains caused flash floods there. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Emergency services in Cherng Talay have been put on alert after heavy rains caused flash floods there. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Emergency services in Cherng Talay have been put on alert after heavy rains caused flash floods there. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Emergency services in Cherng Talay have been put on alert after heavy rains caused flash floods there. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Emergency services in Cherng Talay have been put on alert after heavy rains caused flash floods there. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Emergency services in Cherng Talay have been put on alert after heavy rains caused flash floods there. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Governor Narong pointed out that emergency workers in Kamala were put on yellow alert after 36.5mm of rain fell there within 12 hours.

The Thai Meteorological Department reported that 76.7mm of rainfall fell at Phuket International Airport during the 24 hours yesterday (Sept 10), while the Phuket Town area had 68.4mm of rainfall.

Emergency services were specifically put on alert for any flash floods in the following risk areas:

Kamala: Moo 1, Baan Bang Wan; Moo 4, Ban Khok Yang; Moo 2, Baan Neua; Moo 5, Baan Hua Khuan; and Moo 6, Baan Naka.

Oak Maedow Phuket

Cherng Talay: Moo 3, Baan Haad Surin; Moo 2, Baan Bang Tao; and Moo 5, Baan Bang Tao Nok.

“To prevent and mitigate disasters from floods, windstorm and mudslides which may threaten people’s safety and their property we ask for people in these risk areas to pay close attention to announcements by local government organisation in your area,” Gov Narong said.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong traffic police ready for ‘We Run Phuket’
Jump in suicide cases linked to COVID-19 stress
Plans afoot to grow medical marijuana in Phuket
AirAsia launches Phuket-Suvarnabhumi flights
NESDC to reboot Thai Canal plan
Thammasat bans Sept 19 rally
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Covid Thailand’s suicide rates up! Online booze ban? || September 10
Myanmar army tries to discredit Rohingya abuse confessions
JSCCIB: Jobless total to worsen without strong measures
COVID impact puts government projects on the backburner
14 arrested in gambling raid, charged with illegal gathering under Emergency Decree
Khon Kaen man arrested for hookahs
Phuket tsunami-evacuation drill reveals warning tower needs repairs
Protesters unveil plans for big march on PM’s office
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket hotels sound alarm? ’VIP’ tourist arrivals? Constitution changes to cost billions? || September 9

 

Phuket community
Phuket tsunami-evacuation drill reveals warning tower needs repairs

As I said the day of the drill - I live by the beach opposite Andara and we could NOT HEAR the tower...(Read More)

No gun used in teen attack in Phuket Town: Police

CCTV cams, not connected. No surprise.Hahaha. Is a PVC pipe not a weapen when used in a fight? What...(Read More)

NESDC to reboot Thai Canal plan

If Thai Canal gives a financial trill to Thai retired generals, politicians and 'influentials&#...(Read More)

Phuket tsunami-evacuation drill reveals warning tower needs repairs

Let's wait and see or DDPM Bangkok is going to check ALL the Tsunami Speakers on Phuket as all h...(Read More)

Phuket tsunami-evacuation drill reveals warning tower needs repairs

Before the drill? Yes, of course, but not on Phuket. Incompetence, laziness, and their 'logic&#...(Read More)

14 arrested in gambling raid, charged with illegal gathering under Emergency Decree

So nice to have a Emergency Decree. Can be used as a very selective tool against anything a Governme...(Read More)

Khon Kaen man arrested for hookahs

I've been in bars in Pattaya that have dozens of these things all around. Customers puffing away...(Read More)

Governor confirms four French ‘VIPs’ allowed through Phuket

Sorry, Thai government. So many sad people commenting here....(Read More)

Phuket struggles to attract domestic tourists

Tuk-tuk drivers agreed a fare of 20 Baht for rides in Patong, the other week. And hotels at some Lag...(Read More)

Italian GP a glimpse of F1’s future

Hardly indicative of the future. F1 has been dominated by 1 team, followed by a little competition ...(Read More)

 

https://sgssecurity.com/
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Kvik Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
Property in Phuket
Thai Residential

 