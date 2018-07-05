FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Phuket emergency services ordered ready amid storm warning

PHUKET: After the heavy scattered thundershowers across the island last night, the Phuket office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) has issued a warning for all local authorities to be ready render assistance if needed.

weatherThe Phuket News

Thursday 5 July 2018, 10:54AM

The order for all emergency services to be at the ready was issued yesterday (July 4). Image: DDPM-Phuket

The order for all emergency services to be at the ready was issued yesterday (July 4). Image: DDPM-Phuket

The notice, issued yesterday (July 4), comes amid a weather warning for the Andaman coast that forecasts heavy weather until next Tuesday (July 10).

The forecast for Phuket predicts thunderstorms in areas covering about 60% of the island, and warns that some areas are likely to experience periods of heavy rain, while waves are forecast to reach more than two metres in height during thunderstorms.

The forecast for the entire Andaman coast predicts thunderstorms over 40-70km/h of the area, with heavy rains in some areas and winds blowing out of the southwest up to speeds of 20-40km/h. Waves are forecast to reach two to three metres high, and higher than three metres during thunderstorms.

The notice, signed by Phuket Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok, was issued to all three District Chiefs in Phuket, the Chief of the Phuket Marine Office and the Chief of the Phuket Fisheries Office a well as all local mayors and heads of Tambon Administration Organisations (OrBorTor).

The notice ordered all relevant officials to be prepared for any situations arising from weather-related incidents and to warn people.

All call centre staff at local offices were ordered to ensure phone lines were manned and to be ready to provide help.

 

 

