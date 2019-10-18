Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Elephant Sanctuary to launch island’s first ‘hands-off’ experience

Phuket Elephant Sanctuary to launch island’s first ‘hands-off’ experience

Since 2016, Phuket Elephant Sanctuary has been pioneering the ethical elephant tourism movement in southern Thailand by offering a new and final home to elephants who have worked their entire lives in the logging and tourism industries.

Community
By The Phuket News

Sunday 27 October 2019, 10:00AM

Madee and Kannika, the first two elephants at Phuket Elephant Sanctuary.

Madee and Kannika, the first two elephants at Phuket Elephant Sanctuary.

Visitors observing Kannika from a respectful distance.

Visitors observing Kannika from a respectful distance.

« »

In addition to its existing programmes which includes a short, non-intrusive feeding interaction, the sanctuary is launching a new, 100% hands-off programme for elephant enthusiasts who are happy to simply observe the animals in their natural habitat.

“My ultimate dream is for our rescued elephants to live together as a herd in an environment that truly resembles their natural habitat and way of life – an environment where visitors are merely observers and learn about the elephants’ history and important role within our ecosystem,” explains Montri Todtane, founder of Phuket Elephant Sanctuary.

“While we will continue to offer programmes that include a short, non-intrusive feeding interaction for the time being, the new hands-off experience gets us one step closer to realising this dream.”

The hands-off experience starts with a scenic drive to the Tree Top Lounge, where visitors are shown an educational documentary to prepare them for their visit and to understand why Asian elephants need to be protected. They then meet Madee and Kannika, the sanctuary’s first two elephants, before helping the team to prepare supplementary elephant food khao tom mat (sticky rice, mashed bananas, coconut meat, salt and sugar wrapped in banana leaf).

While the nutritious snacks are steamed, visitors explore the sanctuary with an experienced tour guide and observe the elephants as they roam around, forage and bathe freely. The delicious khao tom mat packets are then delivered into the jungle, where visitors can sit quietly and observe the elephants as they devour their nutritious food. The visit ends with a sumptuous, Thai vegetarian dinner buffet for visitors back at the Tree Top Lounge.

A proud history

The sanctuary has rescued and rehabilitated 12 elephants back into a tropical, 30-acre jungle where they can roam around, socialise and bathe freely in fresh water lagoons while visitors observe them from a respectful distance and learn about their stories from passionate tour guides.

The sanctuary currently also offers a short feeding interaction as part of its half-day and full-day programmes. Only elephants that are happy to engage in a short encounter take part in the feeding activity.

Many of the elephants living at the sanctuary do not have any interaction with visitors. These include Gaew Ta, a lovable 58-year-old blind elephant, and Sroy Fah, a 45-year-old elephant who previously suffered from abuse in riding camps and has not fully regained her trust in humans.

“It has always been our mission to give the elephants the freedom and space they deserve after decades of hard work in logging camps, shows and riding camps,” says Montri.

“Since our opening, interaction with the elephants has been limited to a short feeding moment as part of every tour. We do not offer bathing or any other form of interaction with the elephants in order to respect their freedom and to offer visitors an opportunity to observe elephants engage in their beautiful, natural behaviour.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

The Buddhist Pilgrimage: How ghosts of the past drive the believers of today
Reduce, Reuse, Recycle: 15 practical ways to break the plastic habit
Soi Dog Foundation continues fight to end dog meat trade in Hanoi
Cafe Society: A cup of history at the island’s original coffee roaster Hock Hoe Lee
Celebrate the Melbourne Cup in style at the Angsana Ballroom
UWCT to shine light on anxiety with community screening of Angst
Phuket History: Why Penang was colonised but Phuket was not
Behind the lens: Life through the eyes of a news agency photojournalist
Solace in Siem Reap: A journey into the wonders of Cambodia
Captaining The Boathouse: GM Eric Weber guides the iconic hotel into a new era
Joaquin Phoenix gives performance of the decade in Joker
InterContinental Phuket Resort to welcome top UK chef Jeff Tan for four-day residency
VIPs to hit Phuket for exclusive three-day amfAR fundraiser
Supernatural drama The Stranded to be platform’s first Thai original series
QSI Phuket photo book showcases snap happy students’ newfound skills

 

Phuket community
Mass of dead fish at Naka Island from wasteful practices of fishermen, not natural disaster

Actually, the fishermen are a natural disaster. How could anyone, let alone a group, think that this...(Read More)

Mass of dead fish at Naka Island from wasteful practices of fishermen, not natural disaster

"So for what this Mr.SOMYOT get his salary for"It's explained in the article.Didn'...(Read More)

Cambodian woman arrested for trafficking, beating boys in Patong

Good catch! I hope they put the screws to this greedy immoral wretch of a person....(Read More)

Mass of dead fish at Naka Island from wasteful practices of fishermen, not natural disaster

So for what this Mr. SOMYOT get his salary for?...(Read More)

Mass of dead fish at Naka Island from wasteful practices of fishermen, not natural disaster

The fishermen made a shameful 'natural disaster'...(Read More)

Mass of dead fish at Naka Island from wasteful practices of fishermen, not natural disaster

Thank you, local fishermen, for not thinking first, before you start fishing. Thank you, thai author...(Read More)

Phuket wildlife chief warns against slow loris photo touts as wounded loris found with paw missing

More than 10 'suspects' arrested? And how much was the fine given to the thai touts? 500 T...(Read More)

Police probe dive tour deaths of South Korean tourist, Thai instructor

K,you wasn't a witness and you didn't see the equipment.Can't you just wait for the fina...(Read More)

Lese majeste complaint filed over road rage outburst

"You are garbage,i never care about Thai people.I look down on Thai people" Same attitude...(Read More)

Lese majeste complaint filed over road rage outburst

So you have to mentally ill to "behave badly to others"? Then I think the gov. needs to re...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MYLANDS
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
HeadStart International School Phuket
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show