Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket elephant rides in the sea given all clear

PHUKET: An elephant ride operation at Tri Trang Beach, south of Patong, has been given the all clear to continue despite an outpouring of comments online calling for officials to investigate amid concerns that the elephants were destroying corals near the beach by treading on them.

animalsenvironmentnatural-resourcesmarinetourism
By Waranya Prompinpiras

Friday 17 May 2019, 11:04AM

DMCR officials inspected the elephant ride operation on Wedesday (May 15). Photo: DMCR

DMCR officials inspected the elephant ride operation on Wedesday (May 15). Photo: DMCR

DMCR officials inspected the elephant ride operation on Wedesday (May 15). Photo: DMCR

DMCR officials inspected the elephant ride operation on Wedesday (May 15). Photo: DMCR

A couple ready to have their photo taken with one of the elephants. Photo: DMCR

A couple ready to have their photo taken with one of the elephants. Photo: DMCR

DMCR officials inspected the elephant ride operation on Wedesday (May 15). Photo: DMCR

DMCR officials inspected the elephant ride operation on Wedesday (May 15). Photo: DMCR

Officials from the Phuket office of the Deprtament of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) inspected the operation on Wednesday, Phuket DMCR Chief Watcharin Thintalang confirmed yesterday (May 16).

“Officers checked and found that the elephants were not damaging the corals there as the reef is about 40 meters from where elephants walk in the sea,” he said.

“South West Andaman Holiday elephant camp is the owner of all the elephants there. They have seven elephants. Tourists have their photos taken with them and join them while the elephants go swimming (sic),” he said.

“The administrator of the elephant camp presented to officers all the [registration and ownership] documents for the elephants, and explained to the officers that elephants would not walk on corals as that would injure their own feet,” he added.

“The officers recorded the exact location of the reef at Tri Trang Beach and will go back to check the corals there two to three times a month,” Mr Watcharin said.

“The officers did warn the camp administrator to be careful and not let elephants wander onto the corals. If the elephants destroy any corals, the camp will be guilty of breaking the law under the Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act 1992,” he explained.

Laguna Golf Phuket

Manas Thepparuk, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Office of the Department of Livestock Development (DLD), told The Phuket News yesterday that he was previously unaware of the operation, and that he had not received any written complaint asking his office to investigate.

However, he added that he will now inspect the elephant tour.

“I will go to check whether the elephants have any health problems or are being abused,” he said.

Regarding children riding on the backs of baby elephants, as seen in photos posted online, Mr Manas said, “There is no law that says how old an elephant must be before people are allowed to ride on it. The law is very open on this matter.

“If the baby elephant is strong, children can ride it… because children are just riding on elephant, they’re not abusing it. It’s just like children riding ponies,” Mr Manas said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Resort faces charges over dead corals
Police vow to track down tourist over starfish
Leopard sharks return to ‘East of Eden’ Similan Islands dive site
Phuket tourists rescue turtle caught in fishing net
Thais, Chinese arrested for removing marine life from Phuket coral reefs
Phuket ‘bite’ frenzy spurs call for more protection against shark fishing
Phuket tour company, guide to face legal action over coral walking, guide legality
DMCR to prosecute Phuket tour company
Phuket’s Tritrang Beach gains artificial reef
Helicopter scours Phuket coast in shark hunt
More protected marine life found on menus at Phuket restaurants
Set Phuket croc ‘Leypang’ free, says poll
Parrotfish poaching Chinese tourist fined B100,000
Phuket bus driver tip-off leads to marine life raid
Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket

 

Phuket community
Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

Most unpaid medical bills are from short stay holiday foreigners, insured at home, but arriving in T...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

How about insurance for local's cars and pickups, Taxi, tuktuk, jet ski, rental motorbikes, tour...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

What a safe holiday destination Thailand is with numbers like these. 3.42 million medical visits las...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

The hospital would not continually provide treatment without payment. Therefore, people on retiremen...(Read More)

Bar host stabbed to death on Bangla Road

... prefers to ignore that Bangla Rd is a location with burning down premises ( cost lives). Knife a...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

I not believe the non paid medical bills figures from the Chief of the MoPH Dept. It more looks lik...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

Look forward for more info coming time. Insurances mentioned in Longstay.tgia.org are insuring withi...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

I wonder which govt officials have shares in BDMS and insurance companies...(Read More)

More than 200 Phuket prisoners released by royal pardon

.."We had more than 3000 prisoners, last week I moved about (?) 500 to alleviate the crowded co...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

Most of that non payment number will be tourists, resident expats know full well that if you have no...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
China International Boat Show 2019
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Ride 4 Kids 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Express Carpet and Decor

 