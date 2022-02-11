BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket edition of Monopoly to launch next month

Phuket edition of Monopoly to launch next month

PHUKET: The Phuket edition of Monopoly will be officially launched next month at an event held at Central Floresta shopping mall.

culturetourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 12 February 2022, 11:00AM

Photo: Supplied, via PR Phuket

Photo: Supplied, via PR Phuket

Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, Assistant Managing Director of Marketing at Central Pattana Public Company Limited announced the news on Thursday (Feb 10).

The launch event will be held on Mar 19, Mr Nattakit confirmed.

“We are honored and delighted that Central Phuket has been chosen as the first shopping center, and the only shopping venue in Asia, that will appear on the board game MONOPOLY: Phuket Edition, together with the main famous attractions of Phuket such as the Sarasin Bridge, Kata Beach and Promthep Cape, among others,” he said.

“We are very proud that we are a part of helping to support the country’s tourism and attract tourists from all over the world, especially now the situation is beginning to unfold in a better direction, to help stimulate the economy and generate cash flow both at the provincial and national level,” he added.

Jirawadee Kunsub, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) London Office, said, “The creation of the board game MONOPOLY: Phuket Edition is an important collaboration between TAT and Winning Moves.

“By launching the game, travel to a variety of tourist attractions in Phuket will become more well known, from popular tourist attractions that everyone knows about, as well as new and unknown hidden gem attractions,” he said.

“The upcoming MONOPOLY: Phuket Edition board is also a great opportunity to communicate information about the Thailand Reopening under the Test & Go programme to invite foreign tourists around the world to come and see the beauty of Thailand and Phuket again,” he noted.

punter | 12 February 2022 - 12:47:16 

It will be interesting to see if the get of jail card comes with a brown envelope.

 

Phuket community
Volunteers to tackle sewage, litter in Phuket Town canal

christysweet i agree with you. So many times over the years i have cleared plastic and rubbish from...(Read More)

Phuket marks 478 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Yip time to shut the borders again keep all these pesky disease ridden farangs out - they should tak...(Read More)

Navy sent to deal with second oil spill off Rayong

lelecuneo, i agree with you. These oil spills have to be stopped!...(Read More)

Sandhu killers have fled Thailand

Well clearly, the police should be consulting with Kurt and other PN forum posters on this case. Su...(Read More)

Star Petroleum criticised over second oil slick

Good old "Chevron" involved again in another desaster....(Read More)

Phuket marks 478 new COVID cases, no new deaths

@Kurt, I believe the 478 last day local infections do not include tourists. ...(Read More)

Phuket edition of Monopoly to launch next month

It will be interesting to see if the get of jail card comes with a brown envelope....(Read More)

Star Petroleum criticised over second oil slick

no one follow orders so why a refinery should? the usual story in Thailand and money always talk.......(Read More)

Phuket marks 478 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Tourists done PCR test max 72 hrs before departure, arriving Phuket, again negative PCR test, than 5...(Read More)

Tourism fee postponement likely

20% + 50 % explained. Where are the left over 30% going? Perhaps 'representation compensation&#...(Read More)

 

