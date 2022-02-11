Phuket edition of Monopoly to launch next month

PHUKET: The Phuket edition of Monopoly will be officially launched next month at an event held at Central Floresta shopping mall.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 12 February 2022, 11:00AM

Photo: Supplied, via PR Phuket

Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, Assistant Managing Director of Marketing at Central Pattana Public Company Limited announced the news on Thursday (Feb 10).

The launch event will be held on Mar 19, Mr Nattakit confirmed.

“We are honored and delighted that Central Phuket has been chosen as the first shopping center, and the only shopping venue in Asia, that will appear on the board game MONOPOLY: Phuket Edition, together with the main famous attractions of Phuket such as the Sarasin Bridge, Kata Beach and Promthep Cape, among others,” he said.

“We are very proud that we are a part of helping to support the country’s tourism and attract tourists from all over the world, especially now the situation is beginning to unfold in a better direction, to help stimulate the economy and generate cash flow both at the provincial and national level,” he added.

Jirawadee Kunsub, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) London Office, said, “The creation of the board game MONOPOLY: Phuket Edition is an important collaboration between TAT and Winning Moves.

“By launching the game, travel to a variety of tourist attractions in Phuket will become more well known, from popular tourist attractions that everyone knows about, as well as new and unknown hidden gem attractions,” he said.

“The upcoming MONOPOLY: Phuket Edition board is also a great opportunity to communicate information about the Thailand Reopening under the Test & Go programme to invite foreign tourists around the world to come and see the beauty of Thailand and Phuket again,” he noted.