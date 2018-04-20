PHUKET: A drugs bust in Kathu this week uncovered a small network that smuggled more than 1,000 methamphetamine (ya bah) pills onto the island by hiding them in electrical appliances and having them delivered to Phuket by public bus.

Friday 20 April 2018, 11:42AM

Police seized more than 1,400 meth pills in the raid at a house in Kathu. Photos: Phuket Provincial Police

Police uncovered the network after a raid on a house in Moo 1, Kathu, on Tuesday (April 17), Phuket Provincial Police announced yesterday (April 19).

Acting on information from an undercover officer, police raided the house and found four suspects at home: Isara “Kop” Plaikeaw, 34; Waiyawut “Poi” Thongem, 31; Sontaya “Pin” Pengkeaw, 37; and Paisan “San” Onnuan, 34.

An initial search found four ya bah pills in the trouser pockets of Isara, who was placed under arrest and later charged with possession of a Category 1 drug.

Mr Isara instantly told police that received the drugs from Waiyawut, who then told police that he bought the drugs from fellow housemate Sontaya.

Waiyawut, Sontaya and Paisan tested positive for drug use, police said, which led to the suspects confessing to their drug network and the fact that there were 1,444 more ya bah pills in total hidden at the house, some in a bolster pillow inside the house and the rest in an old tyre outside the house.

Sontaya told police that the drugs were ordered from a dealer in Phatthalung province, hidden in electrical appliances and delivered to Phuket by public bus.

The drug delivery arrived on Monday (April 16), with the drugs to be sold to buyers across Phuket.

Waiyawut, Sontaya and Piasan each have been charged possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Police are questioning the four suspects for more information.