Phuket drug suspect dead after police shootout

PHUKET: A drug suspect is dead after a shootout with police in Srisoonthorn, central Phuket, late yesterday afternoon (Sept 5).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 6 September 2018, 09:45AM

The scene of the shooting late yesterday afternoon (Sept 5). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Kittipoom Thinthalang from Thalang Police was notified of the shooting 5:30pm and soon arrived at the scene, in front of a khao gaeng restaurant on Thepkrasattri Rd in, Moo 1 Srisoonthorn, to find Srisoonthorn Municipality rescue workers performing CPR on the suspect, Pisit Boonsing, 34, a resident registered as living at in Moo 2, Srisoonthorn.

Rescue workers rushed Pisit to Thalang Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

Thalang Police Chief Lt Col Theerawat Liamsuwan explained that investigators from the Thalang Police had a house in Moo 2, Srisoonthorn, under surveillance for drugs.

Pisit soon arrived at the house and police went to move in. Pisit ran into the house and dropped the bag he was carrying, then opened fire at police to make his escape by motorbike, with police in pursuit.

Officers called for Traffic Police to prevent his escape from the area.

Police followed Pisit to where he had taken refuge at the back of the “Lap Long Aawn Yasothorn” Isarn food restaurant about two kilometres from his house.

Trapped, Pisit again opened fire at police, Col Theerawat said.

Police returned fire, he explained.

Pisit still made a run for it, escaping through the side of the restaurant and ran along the footpath along Thepkrasattri Rd.

Along the way, Pisit dropped gun, later recovered and confirmed to be a Sig Sauer 9mm handgun, and police moved in and had him restrained in front of the Khao Kaeng Southern Food restaurant.

The gun as well as bullet casings and a magazine on ground in front of the Lap Long Aawn Yasothorn restaurant were taken as evidence, Col Theerawat said.

The police investigation into the case against Pisit is still continuing, Col Theerawat added.

In the bag first dropped by Pisit at his house, police found three grams of crystal meth (ya ice) and 13 9mm bullets, he said.

Pisit had a long history of violence and previous drug use, police noted through checking his criminal records.

According to a police report, Phisit was released from prison only four months ago after serving 12 years for murder after his conviction in Phuket in 2006.

Phisit was moved from Phuket Provincial Prison to Nakhon Sri Thammarat, where six years ago he was caught and charged – while incarcerated – for using drugs.

Before his murder conviction, Phisit was charged in 2004 for assault in Tha Chat Chai, at the northern end of he island, police noted.

 

 

 

Jor12 | 08 September 2018 - 11:52:47 

wow...and here are people wanting Duterte criminally charged for his "war of drugs" policy and an ICC investigation into the Thailand's juridical drug killing's in 2004.

BenPendejo | 06 September 2018 - 22:15:11 

Good riddance to bad rubbish.  The world is a better place without this drug-fueled monster roaming the streets.  They should have offed him 12 years ago.

