Phuket drug raid nets 7.6kg of ya ice, 12k pills of ya bah

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police have arrested six suspects in a slew of raids, with one arrest alone resulting in more than 7.6 kilograms of crystal meth (ya ice) and more than 12,500 pills methamphetamine (ya bah) being seized. The remaining arrests saw smaller amounts of drugs.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 27 September 2020, 10:00AM

Six drug suspects were arrested in a slew of raid conducted by Phuket Police. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

According to the report made available yesterday (Sept 26), the raids were led by Lt Col Phairote Thanaphannathorn. The report did not specify when each suspect was placed under arrest.

Surasak ‘Bank’ Wijit, 29, and Panida ‘Mei’ Saeyang, 27, were arrested after they were found in posession of 7.6kg of ya ice and 12,530 pills of ya bah. Surasak and Panida were arrested at a car park of an apartment building in Soi Lookkaew, Moo 6, Rassada. Police further examined to a house in Soi Phatchanee, Moo 2, Rassada.

In the arrest, police also seized two mobile phones and a red Phuket-registered Honda PCX, valued at about B50,000, as items of evidence. Both suspects were taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Wilaiporn ‘Mei’ Saefung, 36, originally from Chaing Rai, and Sarawut ‘An’ Srichanon, 42, orignally from Ranong, were arrested with 16.18g of ya ice, 50 pills of ya bah. Ten other unspecified “items of evidence” were also seized from their apartment on Luang Pho Chaem Rd in Chalong.

Wilaiporn and Sarawut were taken to Chalong Police Station and changed with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Pornthep ‘Iew’ Thepchampa, 31, was arrested with 0.42g of ya ice, at a house in Soi Khok Tanod in Chalong. Pornthep was taken to Chalong Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Kamon ‘Kung’ Sae-ngow, 33, was arrested with 1.5 liter of kratom juice and 100g of kratom leaves at a house in Soi Phatchanee, Moo 2, Rassada. Kamon was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 5 drug.