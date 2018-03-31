PHUKET: Police and military joined forces to crack down on illegal drugs in Phuket. As a result six people were arrested, including an elderly local lady.

Saturday 31 March 2018, 03:30PM

Dang Chauysod, 67, was charged with illegal possession of Category 5 drug with an intent to sell and possession of medications with an intent to sell without permission. Photo: Pitakpaipracha

A joint task force of military personnel and law enforces led by Gen Santi Sakuntanak and Rear Admiral Wattanachai Klongpradit conducted six arrests in Rassada and Phuket Town from March 20 to March 30.

Arrested by the joint task force was Dang Chauysod, 67, from Rassada. Some 40 kilograms of kratom and 46 bottles of cough syrup (60 ml each) were seized from the lady's house. Ms Dang was charged with illegal possession of Category 5 drug with an intent to sell and possession of medications with intent to sell without permission.

Also arrested at his house in Phuket Town was Wiwat Nookun, 21, who was found in possession of 25 of methamphetamine pills (ya bah). He was charged with possession of Category 1 with an intent to sell.

Last, the joint task force arrested Anucha Cheipreede, 20, Kosin Daman, 23, Sutanee Ouppara, 23 and Wirat Nookin, 20. They were arrested at a house in Phuket Town. Officers seized a bottle of kratom-based drink, a bundle of kratom leaves, a pot of kratom juice and two e-cigs with e-liquid.

All four were charged with illegal making and possession of Category 5 drugs, while Anucha and Wirat were also charged with illegal possession of electronic cigarettes and e-liquid.