Phuket drug raid nets 1.5kg of ya ice, host of firearms

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police have arrested six suspects in a slew of raids, with one arrest alone resulting in more than 1.5 kilograms of crystal meth (ya ice) and more than 2,000 pills methamphetamine (ya bah) being seized. The remaining arrests saw three firearms and ammunition seized, along with an assortment of drugs.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 17 February 2020, 03:22PM

Just some of the drugs and firearms seized in the raids. Photos: Phuket Provincial Police

According to a report made available on Friday (Feb 14), the raids were led by Lt Col Jaran Bangprasert.

The report did not confirm when each suspect was placed under arrest.

Officers arrested Kittisak “James” Tochanok, 27, originally from Nakhon Sri Thammarat, after he was found in possession of 1.5kg of ya ice and 2,000 ya bah pills, along with five other “items of evidence” that were not specified in the report.

Kittisak was arrested beside the road near a Muay Thai “school” in Soi Pha-niang, Rassada, just north of Samkong, the report noted.

After Kittisak’s arrest, police searched a room at an apartment building in Soi Phaniang for further evidence, the report added.

In making the arrest, officers seized a bankbook and a black-orange Honda Wave 110i, valued at about B70,000.

Kittisak was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

The remaining five suspects listed in the report were all arrested in just one subdistrict: Tambon Kathu.

Phuket native Sunikorn “Joy” Wilaisaengchan, 41, and Sompong “Moo” Sunaprom, 40, originally from Pathum Thani, were arrested at a hut in Moo 5, Tambon Kathu after they were found with 1.56g of marijuana mixed with tobacco, a large wooden bong and two sets of drug-taking equipment.

They were taken to Kathu Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 5 drug.

However, Chaowarit “Tam” Ruengleu, 33, was arrested at a house in Tambon Kathu (address not specified) after he was found with a “homemade” handgun made to use a magazine to fire 9mm bullets.

He was also found with seven bullets and drug-taking equipment, and was taken to Kathu Police Station and charged with possession of illegal firearm and ammunition.

Suthicha “Ae” Wannawet, 42, originally from Khon Kaen, was arrested with 0.32g of ya ice, 10.44g of dried marijuana, a revolver, six .38 bullets and seven unspecified other items, at a house on Route 3030 (“Kathu- Na Koh Rd”) in Moo 5, Tambon Kathu, added the report.

The Kathu- Na Koh Rd starts opposite the site of the now-defunct Phuket Floating Market in Kathu, then progresses north around the nearby golf courses and continues into Koh Kaew.

Suthicha was taken to Kathu Police Station and charged with possession of Category 1 and 5 drugs, and illegal possession of firearm.

Also arrested at a different an abode along the Kathu- Na Koh Rd but still in Moo 5, Tambon Kathu, was Wiphada “Nat” Lumphon, 25, originally from Maha Sarakham. She was arrested at a row-house unit with 31.83g of ya ice and a rifle, and eight other unspecified items.

Wiphada was taken to Kathu Police Station and charged with a possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell and illegal possession of a firearm.