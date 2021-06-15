The Phuket News
Phuket drug mule arrested with 2kg of ‘ice’, more than 5,000 meth pills

PHUKET: Border Patrol Police have arrested a man who was found in possession of nearly two kilogrammes of crystal meth (ya ice) and more than 5,500 pills of methamphetamine (ya bah) after making a drop-off in front of the Premium Outlet store on the bypass road.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 15 June 2021, 12:12PM

Narubet Saelim, 29, was arrested near the store on Saturday (June 12), said a report made available yesterday (June 14).

The arrest was conducted by officers led by Capt Ampol Samorthai of the Border Patrol Police Unit 425, based in Phuket, the report added.

In total, Narubet was found in possession of 1.97kg of ya ice, 5,580 pills of ya bah and a set of drug-taking equipment.

In placing Narubet under arrest, officers also seized a digital scale, a mobile phone and a Nissan Almera car as items of evidence.

Officers already had Narubet under investigation and had confirmed that he sold drugs to teenagers in Thalang and that he carried some drugs with him all the time, said the report.

At about 2pm on Saturday officers received a tip off that Narubet will deliver drugs to a customer at the Premium Outlet store, so officers went to observe, the report noted.

Narubet arrived by car. He stopped on the road in front of the store, lowered the window on the passenger side and threw “drugs” out of the window, the report said.

He then drove away, but officers followed him and arrested him not far from the store, the report added.

Following Narubet’s arrest, officers conducted a search of his house at Baan Pakrongcheep, Moo 9, Thepkrasattri. 

The report did not clarify what was in the item thrown out of the car window, or what was seized as evidence at Narubet’s house in Thepkrasattri.

Narubet told police that he received the drugs from a man he knew only as “Bang”, said the report.

Bang called him to receive the drugs at Laem Sai pier in Pa Khlok, where two men delivered the drugs to him by a longtail boat.

After receiving the drug delivery, Narubet was responsible for distributing the drugs to customers listed by Bang. He also kept some drugs to take by himself, the report noted.

Bang paid Narubet B2,000 for each round of deliveries, which Narubet had done twice previously, the report added.

Narubet was taken to Phuket City Police Station and changed with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell, the report confirmed.

Although not mentioned in the report, it is presumed police are now continuing their investigation to track down Bang and his accomplices.

Kurt | 15 June 2021 - 12:58:08 

Drugs mules seem to be quite underpaid. And mister Bang? We never will hear about him and the distributers/producers higher in the supply tree. They just get themselves new mules.

 

