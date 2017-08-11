PHUKET: Phuket police arrested four male drug dealers on Wednesday (Aug 8) and seized a total of 10,020 methamphetamine pills (ya bah).

Friday 11 August 2017, 11:19AM

Only three of the of the arrested men were presented at the press conference. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The arrests were revealed by Lt Col Sutthichai Tieanpho at a press conference held today (Aug 11).

Police first arrested Phinyo “Eak” Eeadkaew from Krabi when he was found in possession of 178 ya bah pills at a rental room in Koh Kaew at 9pm on Wednesday.

Eak confessed that he bought the pills from a network run by Eakkachai “Korlet” Emyuden, 40, from Phuket.

Police then set up a sting operation on Korlet where they asked to buy 1,000 pills for B75,000.

Korlet sent Da-E “E” Chumchuad, 25, from Nakhon Sri Thammarat to deliver the 1,000 pills at the Koh Kaew Intersection where he was apprehended by police.

E told police that the pills belonged to Korlet and that it was his job to look after and deliver them to customers when ordered.

Police then conducted a search of E’s room on Soi 20, Koh Kaew, which he shared with a man called Saksan “R-lee” Kitgarak, 23, from Nakhon Sri Thammarat, and they discovered a further 8,840 pills.

Police were then led to Korlet’s property on Soi Baan Tharuea Bangrong in Koh Kaew.

Korlet was there when police arrived and upon being searched he was found in possession of two ya bah pills and 0.48g of crystal meth (ya ice).

All four were taken to Phuket City Police and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.