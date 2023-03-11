Phuket drug busts net 17k meth pills, 85g of ’ice’

PHUKET: Chalong Police have arrested four people and seized nearly 17,000 methamphetamine pills (’ya ba’) and 85g of crystal methamphetamine (’ya ice’) in two drug raids conducted in southern Phuket on Friday (Mar 10).

crimedrugspolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 11 March 2023, 02:11PM

Both raids were reported as ordered by Chalong Police Chief Col Ekkarat Plaiduang and conducted in Chalong and Rawai, the two sub-districts under the jurisdiction of Chalong Police Station.

Acting on a previously issued search warrant, officers arrested Mr Suwan (family name not disclosed) at a rented room without number on Soi Mayuri. The 49-year-old native of Saraburi was found in possession of 19.5g of ’ya ice” and four rounds of .22 caliber ammunition. Police also seized what they identified as drug-taking paraphernalia, but no firearms.

Mr Suwan was taken to Chalong Police Station and charged with illegal possession of a category 1 drug with intent to sell and illegal possession of ammunition.

In the second raid police officers searched a house on Soi Suksan 2 in Rawai where they found Mr Yosothorn, 26; Ms Sawittree, 23; and Atchareeporn, 28 (family names withheld). During the search police officers seized 65.8g of ’ya ice’ and 16,849 pills of ’ya ba’.

All three suspects were taken to Chalong Police Station and charged with illegal possession of a category 1 drug with intent to sell.