Phuket drug bust nets over 1kg ya ice

Phuket drug bust nets over 1kg ya ice

PHUKET: Phuket Police have arrested four people in a series of raids that seized in total more than 1kg of crystal meth (ya ice) and 35,312 methamphetamine pills (ya bah).

crimedrugs
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 19 September 2021, 04:09PM

Phuket Police arrested four suspects in three drug raids. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The raids, led by Lt Col Wachira Amarin of the Phuket City Police Station, were conducted between September 18 and 20. In total police announced three cases with details as follows.

Songkhla native Thongchai Tamsiribun, 36, and Phuket native Worawan Koisaengchai, 20, were arrested in a rented room in Baan Laem Hin, Moo 7, Ratsada Subdistrict. The couple were found in possession of 1kg of crystal methamphetamine and 35,200 amphetamine pills.

Police also seized two digital scales, two mobile phones, a Honda Click motorcycle, drug paraphernalia and other pieces of evidence.

Mr Thongchai and Ms Worawan were taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of Category 1 drugs with intent to sell.

Phuket native Sareepa Kajoy, 43, was arrested in a rented room in Baan Laem Hin, Moo 7, Ratsada Subdistrict. She was found in possession of 3,18g of crystal methamphetamine and 12 amphetamine pills. Police also seized her mobile phone and Honda Scoopy motorcycle.

Ms Sareepa was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

The fourth suspect (name not reported) was arrested at an undosclosed place in Thalang. The suspect was found in possession of 49.44g of crystal methamphetamine and 100 amphetamine pills. Police also seized two digital scales, drug paraphernalia and other pieces of evidence.

The suspect was charged with possession of Category 1 drugs with intent to sell.

lelecuneo | 19 September 2021 - 16:51:00 

again a few very small fishes in the middle of a pond...clearly samll guys and dealers to the retail... the real big fish here would move tons of this drugs each time...those are just some poor people who probably have no idea on how to make a living.... good step but they got to go after the big movers and the real money makers...probably some green jacket general or something

 

