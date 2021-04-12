Phuket drug arrests net 12k meth pills, half kilo of ice

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police have arrested three suspects in two raids, resulting in more than 500 grams of crystal meth (ya ice) and more than 12,300 pills methamphetamine (ya bah).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 12 April 2021, 02:51PM

According to a report made available yesterday (Apr 11), the first arrest came last Wednesday (Apr 7) after a tip-off.

Anucha ‘Golf’ Pinnoi, 28, was arrested at 10:30pm at the ground floor of a condominium complex on Muenag Naka Rd in Wichit.

Anucha was reported to be in possession of 546.38 grams of ya ice, 508 pills of ya bah, together with 31 9mm bullets and 15 other items of evidence.

Police also searched a unit in another condominium complex on the same road and seized a motorbike and a bankbook as evidence, said the report.

Anucha was taken to Wichit Police station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell and illegal possession of ammunition, the report confirmed.

At 8:40pm the next day (Apr 8), police arrested Chalothorn ‘An’ Wongchiwacharoenkul, 24, and Pranit ‘Kan’ Phengsri, 24, at a toilet of a petrol station on Phra Phuket Kaew Rd in Kathu.

The pair were found to be in possession of 11,800 pills of ya bah and 360 grammes of kratom leaves.

Following the arrests, police searched a house in Moo 4, Kathu, and seized a pickup truck and a motorbike as items of evidence, the report added.

Chalothorn and Pranit were taken to Kathu Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell and possession of a Category 5 drug, the report noted.