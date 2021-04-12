The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket drug arrests net 12k meth pills, half kilo of ice

Phuket drug arrests net 12k meth pills, half kilo of ice

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police have arrested three suspects in two raids, resulting in more than 500 grams of crystal meth (ya ice) and more than 12,300 pills methamphetamine (ya bah).

drugscrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 12 April 2021, 02:51PM

Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

« »

According to a report made available yesterday (Apr 11), the first arrest came last Wednesday (Apr 7) after a tip-off.

Anucha ‘Golf’ Pinnoi, 28, was arrested at 10:30pm at the ground floor of a condominium complex on Muenag Naka Rd in Wichit.

Anucha was reported to be in possession of 546.38 grams of ya ice, 508 pills of ya bah, together with 31 9mm bullets and 15 other items of evidence.

Police also searched a unit in another condominium complex on the same road and seized a motorbike and a bankbook as evidence, said the report.

Anucha was taken to Wichit Police station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell and illegal possession of ammunition, the report confirmed.

Phuket Property

At 8:40pm the next day (Apr 8), police arrested Chalothorn ‘An’ Wongchiwacharoenkul, 24, and Pranit ‘Kan’ Phengsri, 24,  at a toilet of a petrol station on Phra Phuket Kaew Rd in Kathu.

The pair were found to be in possession of 11,800 pills of ya bah and 360 grammes of kratom leaves.

Following the arrests, police searched a house in Moo 4, Kathu, and seized a pickup truck and a motorbike as items of evidence, the report added.

Chalothorn and Pranit were taken to Kathu Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell and possession of a Category 5 drug, the report noted.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket braces for rise in infections || April 12
Phuket asked to observe ‘new normal’ Songkran
Phuket maintains zero deaths in Seven Days road-safety campaign
Phuket tourism falters as infections spread
Phuket braces for rise in infections
China’s vaccines lack effectiveness, says leading health official
Grim warning amid COVID surge
Bangkok COVID hotspot club managers jailed 2 months
COVID infections to dampen Songkran tourism
Seven Days of Danger for Songkran underway in Phuket
At least 80 killed in Myanmar crackdown as UN envoy calls for ‘strong action’
Phuket Opinion: Paying for the COVID party fallout
Authorities defend vaccine policy
New COVID strain in Phuket, infections hit 50
Navy seizes illegal Indonesian fishing boat off Phuket

 

Phuket community
Phuket tourism falters as infections spread

Go down the Walking Street market on Thalang Rd anytime and you'll see people not wearing masks....(Read More)

Phuket braces for rise in infections

@Nasa12 yeah, that's what I see every day too. I exercise for a few hours every day and constan...(Read More)

New COVID strain in Phuket, infections hit 50

@LALALA "anything what you read in mainstream media" Huh? Try again in English, please. ...(Read More)

Grim warning amid COVID surge

Our wannabe health expert on all subjects and his constant advises are so boring.Kurt please keep st...(Read More)

New COVID strain in Phuket, infections hit 50

A mask would do very little against the Ebola virus which is spread by bodily fluids. Lalala I'm...(Read More)

Phuket retirees refused visa renewal for failing bank balance asked to apply for COVID visa

My friend went he was refused. Saying that he had insufficient income even though his bank balance d...(Read More)

New COVID strain in Phuket, infections hit 50

Kurt, are you sure you are talking about long time effects of COVID and not about the expat communit...(Read More)

Phuket braces for rise in infections

“There is also intensive checking for those coming to Phuket through all three ways, at the Phuket...(Read More)

Phuket tourism falters as infections spread

And, yet, still no vaccinations for non-Thais. Land of Smiles....(Read More)

Non-state vaccines get nod

Just wondering why the ex-pats and Burmese staff working in hotels are not being offered a vaccine. ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
Property in Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Thanyapura
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Brightview Center
UWC Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
Art-Tec Design

 