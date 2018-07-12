FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Phuket driver stumped as Mercedes goes up in flames

PHUKET: The driver of a Mercedes-Benz car is lost for a reason why his car went up in flames last night (July 11) while driving along Thepkrasattri Rd in Tha Chatchai, at the northern end of the island.

Thursday 12 July 2018, 01:40PM

Lt Col Sarit Budnongsang, Deputy Superintendent of the Tha Chatchai Police, was notified of the fire at 11:30pm.

Tha Chatchai Police Inspector Lt Col Preecha Komgchu soon arrived at the scene, at the Na Som Poi u-turn point on Thepkrasattri Rd northbound in Mai Khao, to find the Mercedes-Benz parked by the side of the road and still being engulfed by flames.

Two fire trucks and disaster officials from Mai Khao Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) were on site within minutes and at first tackled the fire with fire extinguishers.

However, that didn’t work and the fire started spreading throughout the vehicle, prompting the firefighters to simply douse the whole car with water from the fire hose.

In all, it took more than 20 minutes to stop the fire.

Just from their initial assessment, police believe that more than B400,000 in damage was done to the car.

The driver, 29-year-old Sanchai Laolam, told police that he had no idea why the car caught fire.

While he was driving, the electrical system started failing, Mr Sanchai said.

At the same time the brakes failed, he told officers.

Mr Sanchai said he pulled over to the side of the road and saw smoke coming from the car’s engine bay – and called 191 for help.

Soon after, the police and firefighters arrived.

Tha Chatchai Police said they would carry out an investigation to determine what caused the fire.

 

 

Nasa12 | 12 July 2018 - 15:54:43 

Here it smells insurance scams all the way to Chalong.

