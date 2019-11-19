Phuket driver ploughs through speed-limit sign while picking up phone

PHUKET: A 35-year-old man has been charged with reckless driving causing damage to the public property after his pickup truck destroyed a speed-limit sign while he was bending down to pickup his mobile phone early this morning (Nov 19).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 19 November 2019, 03:09PM

The driver, 35-year-old Rachanon Anuratnanon, walked away with no injuries at all. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Kittiphum Tinthalang of the Thalang Police was called to the scene, on Thepkrasattri Rd northbound in Moo 8, Srisoonthorn at 1:30am.

At the scene, police and local rescue workers found a black Phuket-registered Toyota Hilux Vigo with heavy damage to its front.

Both left wheels were blown out, and the remains of the concrete that the sign was embedded into was still stuck under the vehicle.

The driver, Rachanon Anuratnanon, escaped the accident with no injuries, confirmed Lt Col Kittiphum.

Rachanon told police that his phone fell down, and he bent down to pick it up – that was when he ploughed through the speed-limit sign.

Rachanon charged with reckless driving causing damage to the public property, Lt Col Kittiphum marked in his report, though noting that Rachanon said that he had insurance to pay for the damages.

The report by Lt Col Kittiphum did not mention whether Rachanon was tested for alcohol or how much he will be fined, or any attempt to determine what speed Rachanon was travelling at when he hit the speed-limit sign.

However, Lt Col Kittiphum did note in his report that the accident was still under investigation.