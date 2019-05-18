THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket driver nabbed with 2,000 meth pills

PHUKET: A 36-year-old Thai truck driver was arrested with 2,000 methamphetamine pills (ya bah) in Rassada on Friday night (May 17).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 18 May 2019, 12:30PM

Vijit Keawudom, 36, was arrested with 2,000 ya bah pills on Friday night (May 17). Eakkapop Thongtub

At 00.40 on Friday (May 17), Chief of the Defence Division of the Phuket Provincial Office Siripong Leeprasit led city officials to arrest Vijit Keawudom, 36, a local truck driver allegedly involved in drug trade.

Mr Vijit's arrest came after Phuket provincial officials received a tip-off that the man had been selling yaba to Thai and Myanmar nationals in worker's camps on Koh Sirae. The order to apprehend the suspect came from Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai, the current head of Phuket Provincial Narcotics Control Management Center.

The arrest was conducted at an undisclosed location in Rassada's Moo1, where Mr Vijit was picking up drugs left for him by some other person. Officials waited for the suspect to collect the drugs and straight after that showed up and confronted the man. 2,000 yaba pills and a smartphone were seized during the arrest.

Mr Vijit was taken to Phuket City Police Station to be questioned and charged accordingly.

 

 

