PHUKET: A man was lucky to escape with only minor injuries after a high-impact crash into a lamp post in Pa Khlok yesterday (Nov 9).

Friday 10 November 2017, 10:47AM

Lt Suporn Muangkhai of the Thalang Police received report of the accident at 5:40pm.

Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived at the scene of the accident, a U-turn close to the Pa Khlok Tambol Health Promoting Hospital, to find a black Toyota Vios wrapped around a lamp post.

The driver of the car, Mr Kriangkrai Pibanphon, 27, from Phang Nga was stuck inside the car but was still conscious. He had sustained scratches and wounds to his body.

Rescue workers took 10 minutes to free Mr Kriangkai from the wreckage using hydraulic cutters, and once freed he was taken to Thalang Hospital.

After receiving treatment, Mr Kriangkrai was released from hospital care.

A friend of Mr Kriangkrai said, “We both work Ao Po pier, and after we finished work I was heading back home to Heroines Monument when I saw the accident. I then discovered it was my friend’s car. He had already been taken to the hospital when I arrived at the scene.

Lt Suporn said, “At this stage we are likely to be charging Mr Kreangkrai with reckless driving causing damage.”