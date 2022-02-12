BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket’s Dowroong school closed amid virus threat

PHUKET: Dowroong Wittaya School has closed for four days amid COVID-19 fears. All classes next week will be conducted online.

CoronavirusCOVID-19health
By The Phuket News

Saturday 12 February 2022, 03:58PM

Onsite learning will resume on Feb 21. Image: Dowroong Wittaya School

Dowroong Wittaya School announced the closure yesterday (Feb 11) on its official Facebook page. The notice was signed by the school administration.

“Phuket is still going through the epidemic of COVID-19 with the virus spreading in many areas. In order to prevent germs from getting into the school and for the safety of everybody the school switches its teaching model from onsite to online for four days: Feb 14, 15, 17, 18. The school will return to onsite teaching on Feb 21,” the school said in the announcement.

On Wednesday (Feb 16) Thailand will observe the Buddhist religious day of Makha Bucha so the school would be closed anyway.

Dowroong Wittaya School also asked all students to do ATK tests on Feb 20 and provide the results to the teachers before returning to classes.

“We thank you all for your cooperation and wish everybody to stay in good health and free from COVID-19,” Dowroong Wittaya administration said.

