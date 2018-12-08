THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket dolphin dies of ‘natural causes’, say volunteer marine experts

PHUKET: The dolphin recovered from Nai Yang Beach last week has died from natural causes, volunteer experts at the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC) have announced.

marineanimalsdeath
By The Phuket News

Saturday 8 December 2018, 01:31PM

The dolphin has died of ’natural causes’, experts say. Photo: ThaiWhales

The dolphin has died of ’natural causes’, experts say. Photo: ThaiWhales

The dolphin has died of ’natural causes’, experts say. Photo: ThaiWhales

The dolphin has died of ’natural causes’, experts say. Photo: ThaiWhales

The dolphin has died of ’natural causes’, experts say. Photo: ThaiWhales

The dolphin has died of ’natural causes’, experts say. Photo: ThaiWhales

The dolphin has died of ’natural causes’, experts say. Photo: ThaiWhales

The dolphin has died of ’natural causes’, experts say. Photo: ThaiWhales

The dolphin has died of ’natural causes’, experts say. Photo: ThaiWhales

The dolphin has died of ’natural causes’, experts say. Photo: ThaiWhales

The dolphin has died of ’natural causes’, experts say. Photo: ThaiWhales

The dolphin has died of ’natural causes’, experts say. Photo: ThaiWhales

The dolphin has died of ’natural causes’, experts say. Photo: ThaiWhales

The dolphin has died of ’natural causes’, experts say. Photo: ThaiWhales

The dolphin has died of ’natural causes’, experts say. Photo: ThaiWhales

The dolphin has died of ’natural causes’, experts say. Photo: ThaiWhales

The dolphin has died of ’natural causes’, experts say. Photo: ThaiWhales

The dolphin has died of ’natural causes’, experts say. Photo: ThaiWhales

The news was posted on the ThaiWhales Facebook group page yesterday. (See here.)

“We thank all volunteers, Thai and foreign, who sacrificed their time and energy to came and help the ‘Binlady’ striped dolphin, but eventually this dolphin died peacefully,” said the post.

The report noted that the dolphin had died from an infection, but did not make any mention of the previous claim that the dolphin had vomited plastic. (See story here.)

The claim that the dolphin had vomited plastic was initially reported by a volunteer through the ThaiWhales Facebook page. The post has now been removed. (See story here.)

“An autopsy revealed that the dolphin died of natural causes. There was nothing strange was found in its gastrointestinal system and its lymph nodes along its body were swollen, which show an infection. Specifically, in its lung, liver and pus was found in its intestines. Staffs have kept its parts for laboratory examination,” the post said.

KRSR

At last report, a staffer at the PMBC – on condition of anonymity – told The Phuket News, “The pieces of plastic (reported) in previous news has not yet been confirmed. We need to check and confirm it in the lab first.”

That confirmation of exactly what that the pieces of white substance expelled by the dolphin were have yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, the ThaiWhales group yesterday noted that the dolphin was very weak and needed to be held upright to prevent water from spilling into its blowhole, and drowning the mammal.

“The medical team tried to feed the (dolphin) medicine and take x-rays of its chest to find the cause. But finally it was too sick to be healed and departed peacefully on the afternoon of Wednesday (Dec 5),” the post said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Campaign launched after dozens of dead, injured turtles wash ashore Phuket beaches
One dead, two injured sea turtles found washed up on Phuket beach
300 endangered turtles found dead off Mexico beach
Thai turtle’s plastic-filled stomach heightens ocean crisis
Plastic not fantastic: ‘End the reliance’
Dead whale sparks marine fears
Japan hunt killed 122 pregnant minke whales
Young dugong found dead on Phuket beach
Zebra shark, Bull shark alleged to be on menu at Phuket restaurant
Dead dolphin found floating off Phuket beach
Dolphin recovered from Phuket beach dies, fishing net suspected
Stranded sea turtles give Phuket lifeguards an extra job in monsoon season
Whale carcass washes ashore Phuket beach
Deadly diet: Thai doctors battle cancer-causing fish dish
Protection areas to be set up following death of dugong in Phuket

 

Phuket community
Phuket Police ‘stop-and-search’ nets 142k pills of meth, 3kg of ‘ice’

...do you expect the RTP to announce all their next steps on here,including undercover investigation...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

...do you read your own comments ? First you say sugar cane from Africa or Cuba is cheaper than Thai...(Read More)

Report: Thailand most unequal country in 2018

One could say Thailand is definitely the HUB for inequality, since they like to use that term so oft...(Read More)

Phuket Police ‘stop-and-search’ nets 142k pills of meth, 3kg of ‘ice’

And now? What is next RTP move to find out were all the drugs came from? Or is the case already clos...(Read More)

Phuket disaster chief warns of fire hazards

Where were the fire fighters in protective clothes, helmets and masks? Was the smoke measured to de...(Read More)

Hundreds turnout for Thailand Environment Day Karon Beach cleanup

Congratulations on their work, its essential that more people become aware of what they do with any ...(Read More)

Phuket speedboat captain, crewman and guide all charged for Chinese tourist slashed by Phi Phi tour boat propeller

Another dip in Chinese arrivals expected....(Read More)

Phuket disaster chief warns of fire hazards

Such good advice...(Read More)

New tax law to see online, bank transfers to be monitored

Also new stuff: Not registering your guests with immigration can easily get one caught illegally re...(Read More)

New tax law to see online, bank transfers to be monitored

Bookings via Airbnb must be paid via Airbnb. Every Airbnb host's account has a permanent record ...(Read More)

 

Tile-it
ZUMA Restaurant
777 Beach Condo
Dan About Thailand
China International Boat Show 2019
Harvey Law Corporation
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dream Beach Club
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
Go Air

 