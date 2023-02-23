Phuket Dojo bags Manila medal haul

JUDO: The team from Dojo at Blue Tree Phuket continued to demonstrate their excellemt progression as they claimed a six-medal haul at last weekend’s Philippines Invitational Judo Championships in Manila.

JudoWrestling

By Ben Tirebuck

Saturday 25 February 2023, 10:00AM

Alexis (left) and the team in Manila. Photo: Alexis Plantard

The tournament took place in the Philippine capital last Saturday (Feb 18), with seven students from the Phuket-based martial arts studio competing.

The Dojo students were from a variety of countries, including Japan, Lithuania, France, Russia and China.

Facing off against stiff local competition and some of the finest students from the Philippines, the Dojo students reached the podium in every single class they contested, winning three gold medals, two silver and one bronze.

Additionally, Dojo at Blue Tree Phuket head instructor Alexis Plantard won the 90kg adult classification to add further gloss to an outstanding team effort.

“The whole tournament was a very good experience for all of us,” a proud Alexis told The Phuket News.

“I am very proud of the entire team for a very strong performance. We gained a lot of confidence and we are now ready for the next tournament,” he added.

That next tournament is in Sydney, Australia this weekend (Feb 24-26), followed by the Singapore Junior Judo Championships on March 11.

Alexis also competes in the Hong Kong International Open on March 5 and the World Cup of Wrestling in Tajikistan on March 11.

More information can be found at the Dojo at Blue Tree Phuket Facebook page.