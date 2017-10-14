PHUKET: A nightclub Disc Jockey (DJ) was lucky to escape uninjured after crashing his pickup truck into a lamp post positioned on the central reservation of Thepkrassatri Rd in Thalang yesterday morning (Oct 13).

Saturday 14 October 2017, 10:22AM

Pongthorn Yiwkim, 26, from Bangkok speaks on the phone next to his smashed up pickup. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Thalang Police were notified of the accident on a bend near Tharua Shrine on Thepkrassatri Rd (southbound) at 5:30am.

Lt Suporn Mungkhai arrived at the scene with Kusoldharm rescue workers to find a black Chevrolet pickup truck smashed into a lamp post on the central reservation.

The driver of the pickup, Mr Pongthorn Yiwkim, 26, from Bangkok was waiting at the scene

Pongthorn was taken to Thalang Police Station where he told officers that he was “a DJ at a well known nightclub in Thalang”.

“After I finished work I was heading back home alone. When I arrived at the scene I lost control of my vehicle as the road was slippery. The vehicle went up onto the central reservation, flipped and then hit the lamp post”, he said.

It is not yet known whether an alcohol test was carried out on Pongthorn or whether any charges have been brought against him.