Phuket dive instructors stage Kata reef cleanup

PHUKET: A total of 28 scuba diving instructors and Divemasters took part in a reef cleanup off Kata Beach today (Aug 22). The cleanup was held to remove small plastic items scattered throughout the north reef mainly attributed to the Westerly monsoon winds, explained David Hall, who joined the exercise.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 22 August 2020, 10:51PM

The waste and plastic debris was brought ashore and disposed of properly. Photo: Dave Wilson

The local scuba diving instructors and Divemasters took part in a reef cleanup off Kata Beach today (Aug 22). Photo: Dave Wilson

The cleanup was to remove plastic from the north reef. Photo: Vicki Hardwick

The local scuba diving instructors and Divemasters took part in a reef cleanup off Kata Beach today (Aug 22). Photo: Dave Wilson

“Whilst the beach itself is clean, the reef was covered in small marine debris, both plastic and organic. The organic debris will naturally degrade quickly, it’s the smaller items that can harm the marine environment,” he explained.

“Kata Beach is one of the best reef dives in Phuket, a common favourite of all,” he added.

Items collected were mainly sweet wrappers, plastic seals from water bottles, plastic labels from plastic bottles and drinking water carton lids, David explained.

“It’s generally a seasonal issue and we hope to do more of these cleanup events over the coming months for the local communities,” he said.

Special thanks went to all the people who helped make the cleanup possible, as well as all the Phuket Diving Instructors pro’s, as well as Dave Wilson and Vicki Hardwick for the underwater photos.