“Whilst the beach itself is clean, the reef was covered in small marine debris, both plastic and organic. The organic debris will naturally degrade quickly, it’s the smaller items that can harm the marine environment,” he explained.
“Kata Beach is one of the best reef dives in Phuket, a common favourite of all,” he added.
Items collected were mainly sweet wrappers, plastic seals from water bottles, plastic labels from plastic bottles and drinking water carton lids, David explained.
“It’s generally a seasonal issue and we hope to do more of these cleanup events over the coming months for the local communities,” he said.
Special thanks went to all the people who helped make the cleanup possible, as well as all the Phuket Diving Instructors pro’s, as well as Dave Wilson and Vicki Hardwick for the underwater photos.
