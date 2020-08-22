Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket dive instructors stage Kata reef cleanup

Phuket dive instructors stage Kata reef cleanup

PHUKET: A total of 28 scuba diving instructors and Divemasters took part in a reef cleanup off Kata Beach today (Aug 22). The cleanup was held to remove small plastic items scattered throughout the north reef mainly attributed to the Westerly monsoon winds, explained David Hall, who joined the exercise.

tourismnatural-resourcesenvironment
By The Phuket News

Saturday 22 August 2020, 10:51PM

The local scuba diving instructors and Divemasters took part in a reef cleanup off Kata Beach today (Aug 22). Photo: Dave Wilson

The local scuba diving instructors and Divemasters took part in a reef cleanup off Kata Beach today (Aug 22). Photo: Dave Wilson

The local scuba diving instructors and Divemasters took part in a reef cleanup off Kata Beach today (Aug 22). Photo: Dave Wilson

The local scuba diving instructors and Divemasters took part in a reef cleanup off Kata Beach today (Aug 22). Photo: Dave Wilson

The cleanup was to remove plastic from the north reef. Photo: Vicki Hardwick

The cleanup was to remove plastic from the north reef. Photo: Vicki Hardwick

The cleanup was to remove plastic from the north reef. Photo: Vicki Hardwick

The cleanup was to remove plastic from the north reef. Photo: Vicki Hardwick

The cleanup was to remove plastic from the north reef. Photo: Vicki Hardwick

The cleanup was to remove plastic from the north reef. Photo: Vicki Hardwick

The local scuba diving instructors and Divemasters took part in a reef cleanup off Kata Beach today (Aug 22). Photo: Dave Wilson

The local scuba diving instructors and Divemasters took part in a reef cleanup off Kata Beach today (Aug 22). Photo: Dave Wilson

The local scuba diving instructors and Divemasters took part in a reef cleanup off Kata Beach today (Aug 22). Photo: Dave Wilson

The local scuba diving instructors and Divemasters took part in a reef cleanup off Kata Beach today (Aug 22). Photo: Dave Wilson

The waste and plastic debris was brought ashore and disposed of properly. Photo: Dave Wilson

The waste and plastic debris was brought ashore and disposed of properly. Photo: Dave Wilson

The waste and plastic debris was brought ashore and disposed of properly. Photo: Dave Wilson

The waste and plastic debris was brought ashore and disposed of properly. Photo: Dave Wilson

The waste and plastic debris was brought ashore and disposed of properly. Photo: Dave Wilson

The waste and plastic debris was brought ashore and disposed of properly. Photo: Dave Wilson

« »

“Whilst the beach itself is clean, the reef was covered in small marine debris, both plastic and organic. The organic debris will naturally degrade quickly, it’s the smaller items that can harm the marine environment,” he explained.

“Kata Beach is one of the best reef dives in Phuket, a common favourite of all,” he added.

Items collected were mainly sweet wrappers, plastic seals from water bottles, plastic labels from plastic bottles and drinking water carton lids, David explained.

Thanyapura Health 360

“It’s generally a seasonal issue and we hope to do more of these cleanup events over the coming months for the local communities,” he said.

Special thanks went to all the people who helped make the cleanup possible, as well as all the Phuket Diving Instructors pro’s, as well as Dave Wilson and Vicki Hardwick for the underwater photos.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

charles | 23 August 2020 - 20:47:23 

John please tell us your dives sights for beach diving in Phuket. I took part in this clean up & dive there with students in high season

JohnC | 23 August 2020 - 09:38:37 

“Kata Beach is one of the best reef dives in Phuket, a common favourite of all,” he added. LOL. ROFL.  sounds like this guy has never dived anywhere else!

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Safety First: Caution vital as Phuket becomes testbed for international tourists
Stranded by virus, Japan couple become Cape Verde envoys
Darasamut Underpass to close for maintenance
Prisons being developed as tourist attractions
Department of Health Service Support plans ‘villa quarantine’
Police top brass step in over Nong Mint’s death, student charged
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Granny jailed over sex offers? Fatal run probe! Tonnes of trash off Phuket Beach! || August 24
Electricity outage to affect road over Karon Hill
Friend reveals timeline of Nong Mint’s death
Government launches Center for Economic Situation Administration
South Korea tightens virus curbs as global deaths cross 800,000
THA president backs safe and sealed tours
Phuket is ready to open for ‘travel bubbles’, says poll
Costly, but transparent masks are boon for hard of hearing
Phang Nga woman gets 50 years for offering girl for sex

 

Phuket community
Darasamut Underpass to close for maintenance

So Office Chief Somwang Lohamut, way you don’t do this work on the night time. When everything is...(Read More)

THA president backs safe and sealed tours

This quarantine periods make as a start up that the bulk of tourists, from China, are not coming. Th...(Read More)

Prisons being developed as tourist attractions

Wow, get tourists also the chance to see under what bestial circumstances prisoners are held in Thai...(Read More)

TAT takes a gamble promoting Phuket Model

Thorfinger - no! Covid will not always be here. Its not here for 90 days and witthout importong it a...(Read More)

Prisons being developed as tourist attractions

Is this where they plan to put the tourists for their 14 day quarantine ?...(Read More)

Darasamut Underpass to close for maintenance

Why do they not do this kind of work during Nighttime as they do in most other places ?...(Read More)

Open letter to the tourism authority and the Thai government

letter of a German-Hartz4-"writer", slimy!!...(Read More)

THA president backs safe and sealed tours

Despite the fact that this scheme will not work at all I agree with everything as long it increases ...(Read More)

Prisons being developed as tourist attractions

Are the preparing for the overstayers after 26th ?...(Read More)

Department of Health Service Support plans ‘villa quarantine’

What is the Thai Officialdom thinking to keep pushing a Thai quarantine hotel scheme that is not at ...(Read More)

 

Dan About Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
M Beach Club Phuket
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Property in Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Kvik Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 