Phuket disaster officials ordered on alert

PHUKET: Governor Norraphat Plodthong has ordered disaster officials and emergency response teams to be on alert following a weather warning issued by Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) yesterday and heavy downpours overnight and this morning (Sept 4).

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 4 September 2018, 10:46AM

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong gave the order this morning (Sept 4). Photo: Phuket PR Office

The Governor issued the order at a meeting early today (Sept 4).

“Continuous downpours in Phuket this morning saw some areas record up to 40mm of rainfall,” he said.

“I want you to keep an eye on the situation and beware of any flooding. Also, the rain has caused many traffic jams across the island because water has covered the road,” he added.

“The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phuket office (DDPM-Phuket) and other relevant officials are to ensure they are prepared to respond to any emergency 24 hours,” Governor Norraphat said.

The call to be on alert this morning follows the Phuket branch of the TMD yesterday (Sept 3) issuing a heavy weather warning for Phuket and along the Andaman coast.

The weather alert is effect through Wednesday (Sept 5), with heavy downpours and waves of two to three metres tall reaching up to four metres in height forecast in thunderstorm areas.

 

 

 

Kurt | 04 September 2018 - 19:39:09 

Oh, does Phuket has 'disaster officials'?  Who are that? Why we don't know about them, their skills. What disaster trainings they did do in the past? Can't be thai who are just appointed because they know the right people with a money mailbox, right?
So many disasters happen on Phuket nowadays, and not a single sign of prevention.

Kurt | 04 September 2018 - 15:50:57 

When we see a photo of governor, we same time read about a new 'order'. Can anyone tell me which of is daily, weekly, monthly, almost 1 year orders have been carried out/executives by his government officials? His ceremonial duties were ok, although foreign diplomats are disappointed by his promises he not made true.

BenPendejo | 04 September 2018 - 12:55:54 

So here we have the famous order issuing Governor urging all relevant departments to do their jobs. This Governor will have to go down on record as making more toothless warnings to government officials, all of which resulted in Phuket officials taking no action above and beyond the normal daily inaction that they usually don't take.  It has been an empty year of leadership for Phuket.

