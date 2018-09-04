PHUKET: Governor Norraphat Plodthong has ordered disaster officials and emergency response teams to be on alert following a weather warning issued by Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) yesterday and heavy downpours overnight and this morning (Sept 4).

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong gave the order this morning (Sept 4). Photo: Phuket PR Office

The Governor issued the order at a meeting early today (Sept 4).

“Continuous downpours in Phuket this morning saw some areas record up to 40mm of rainfall,” he said.

“I want you to keep an eye on the situation and beware of any flooding. Also, the rain has caused many traffic jams across the island because water has covered the road,” he added.

“The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phuket office (DDPM-Phuket) and other relevant officials are to ensure they are prepared to respond to any emergency 24 hours,” Governor Norraphat said.

The call to be on alert this morning follows the Phuket branch of the TMD yesterday (Sept 3) issuing a heavy weather warning for Phuket and along the Andaman coast.

The weather alert is effect through Wednesday (Sept 5), with heavy downpours and waves of two to three metres tall reaching up to four metres in height forecast in thunderstorm areas.