Phuket disaster officials on alert

PHUKET: Disaster officials are on alert as more heavy rain lashed Phuket this morning (July 4), with Traffic Police at Tha Chatchai redirecting off-island traffic away from the shorefront road at Sai Kaew as a safety precaution.

By The Phuket News

Monday 4 July 2022, 02:23PM

Traffic heading off-island is being redirected away from the Sai Kaew shorefront. Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Traffic over Patong Hill was nearly at a standstill this morning. Photo: Phuket Info Center

After passing through the Phuket Checkpoint, vehicles heading to Phang Nga are now redirected to loop back and make their way to the Srisoonthorn Bridge by using the road usually dedicated to on-island traffic only.

Police urge motorists to drive slowly and exercise caution. Traffic cones have been placed to separate traffic flow and officers are on duty to direct motorists.

The heavy rain this morning caused long tailbacks at many locations across the island. Traffic over Patong Hill early this morning was nearly at a standstill.

Disaster officials across Phuket have been placed on alert to monitor their areas for any flash floods or other emergencies.