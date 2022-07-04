Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket disaster officials on alert

Phuket disaster officials on alert

PHUKET: Disaster officials are on alert as more heavy rain lashed Phuket this morning (July 4), with Traffic Police at Tha Chatchai redirecting off-island traffic away from the shorefront road at Sai Kaew as a safety precaution.

weatherSafety
By The Phuket News

Monday 4 July 2022, 02:23PM

Traffic heading off-island is being redirected away from the Sai Kaew shorefront. Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Traffic heading off-island is being redirected away from the Sai Kaew shorefront. Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Traffic heading off-island is being redirected away from the Sai Kaew shorefront. Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Traffic heading off-island is being redirected away from the Sai Kaew shorefront. Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Traffic over Patong Hill was nearly at a standstill this morning. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Traffic over Patong Hill was nearly at a standstill this morning. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Traffic heading off-island is being redirected away from the Sai Kaew shorefront. Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Traffic heading off-island is being redirected away from the Sai Kaew shorefront. Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Traffic heading off-island is being redirected away from the Sai Kaew shorefront. Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Traffic heading off-island is being redirected away from the Sai Kaew shorefront. Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Traffic heading off-island is being redirected away from the Sai Kaew shorefront. Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Traffic heading off-island is being redirected away from the Sai Kaew shorefront. Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Traffic heading off-island is being redirected away from the Sai Kaew shorefront. Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Traffic heading off-island is being redirected away from the Sai Kaew shorefront. Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

« »

After passing through the Phuket Checkpoint, vehicles heading to Phang Nga are now redirected to loop back and make their way to the Srisoonthorn Bridge by using the road usually dedicated to on-island traffic only.

Police urge motorists to drive slowly and exercise caution. Traffic cones have been placed to separate traffic flow and officers are on duty to direct motorists.

The heavy rain this morning caused long tailbacks at many locations across the island. Traffic over Patong Hill early this morning was nearly at a standstill.

Disaster officials across Phuket have been placed on alert to monitor their areas for any flash floods or other emergencies.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Underwater tremors rattle off Nicobar Islands
Thousands evacuate from ‘dangerous’ Sydney floods
Koh Phangan upbeat after being ranked No 1 destination for ‘workation’
More rain forecast as waves swamp coastal roads
Lack of flights, rising fuel costs mar revival
Phuket marks 31 new COVID cases, two deaths
Phuket airport runway repairs cause delays, diverted flights
Scheduled power outages to hit Kamala, Cherng Talay
PM ’upbeat’ over tourist numbers
Phuket Opinion: Private negotiations
Phuket marks 17 new COVID cases, one death
Two killed as Myanmar forces bomb border village
Phuket officials blank first tourist arrivals without Thailand Pass
Ukraine leader accuses Russia of ‘terror’ in missile strike that killed 21
Driver killed as fruit truck hits power pole

 

Phuket community
Lack of flights, rising fuel costs mar revival

The Middle East carriers can ramp up capacity quickly and easily - they will do so only when demand ...(Read More)

Lack of flights, rising fuel costs mar revival

Also travel costs up 20-40%? If coming from many European source markets you forgot a zero on each o...(Read More)

Lack of flights, rising fuel costs mar revival

They forgot to add airlines are also reluctant to restart flights to Thailand because they got burn...(Read More)

Lack of flights, rising fuel costs mar revival

JohnC, you are so correct. The Phuket govenor and his people just don't understand....(Read More)

Phuket airport runway repairs cause delays, diverted flights

How did the Gov 'help'- or is he a qualified airfield damage engineer? Just another arrow in...(Read More)

Phuket airport runway repairs cause delays, diverted flights

Christy@ the ditch did not contribute to the crash as I recall it did however hamper rescue efforts ...(Read More)

Koh Phangan upbeat after being ranked No 1 destination for ‘workation’

Hope they have work permits!...(Read More)

Lack of flights, rising fuel costs mar revival

You have 100% right JohnC. ...(Read More)

Lack of flights, rising fuel costs mar revival

Indeed, some airlines have long term fuel contracts, but those running out of it have to deal with h...(Read More)

Phuket airport holds fire drill

On 16 June a Phuket Airport fire drill, something what should be done at least once a year (!!!!) so...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
BDO Phuket
Fastship Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Devas Lounge
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Thai Residential
Brightview Center

 