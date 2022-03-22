BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket’s disabled athletes prepare for Sisaket Games

Phuket’s disabled athletes prepare for Sisaket Games

ALL SPORTS: The delegation of athletes heading to the upcoming 37th National Games for the Disabled visited Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong yesterday (Mar 21) to receive blessings of good luck.

AthleticsBadmintonSwimming
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 22 March 2022, 01:58PM

The athletes meet Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong at City Hall yesterday (Mar 21). Photo: Radio Phuket Facebook

The athletes were accompanied by the Phuket chief of the Sports Assocation of Thailand (SAT) Thammawat Wongchareonyot at the meeting at Phuket Governor’s Lounge at Phuket City Hall.

Mr Thammawat said that it was hoped the meeting would boost morale amongst the athletes ahead of the the “Nakhon Lamduan Games” will take place from Mar 30 to Apr 3 in Sisaket province and will include 21 different types of sports.

“Phuket province has a relatively small number of disabled athletes yet there are great hopes that we can win a gold medal to help boost Phuket’s reputation,” Mr Thammawat said at the meeting.

The Phuket delegation is made up of 13 athletes, 9 male and 4 female, as well as 19 coaches and staff who will all travel to the Games.

CBRE Phuket

The Phuket athletes will be contesting across five different sports, namely athletics, swimming, petanque, badminton and table tennis.

Vice Governor Pichet extended his well wishes to all athletes, coaches and staff, encouraging the former to participate competitively but with compassion, regardless of the outcome.

He added, however, that he very much hoped that the competing athletes could manage to emerge victorious and return home to a champions reception by the people of Phuket.

