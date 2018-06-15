FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Phuket Developers gear up for PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards 2018

PROPERTY: Phuket projects will feature prominently when the PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards returns to Bangkok on August 31 to honour the country’s best real estate developers and the top projects of the year.

constructionThe Phuket News

Friday 15 June 2018, 03:28PM

From left: Preaw Rungruengrayupkul, Awards Manager, Asia Property Awards; Terry Blackburn, Founder and Managing Director, Asia Property Awards; Robert Krupica, Senior Partner, Hughes Krupica and Head of Phuket judging team; Kamolpat Swaengkit, Country Manager (Thailand) DD Property; Emma Gray, Head of Events Marketing, Asia Property Awards & Asia Real Estate Summit.

Nominations from the general public are open until June 29 and eligible entries from developers in key regions across the country, including Phuket, will be accepted until July 6.

“In a fast expanding property market like Phuket, developers and investors understand the benefits of quality endorsement by a prestigious awards program,” said Terry Blackburn, managing director of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards.

“The PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards encourage excellence across all aspects of the real estate industry, which is why the number and quality of entries from Phuket and around the country increases every year,” he added.

In Greater Phuket, hotly contested categories this year include Best Housing Development (Phuket), Best Condo Development (Phuket) and Best Residential Development (Phang Nga and Krabi).

QSI International School Phuket

Developers and designers will also be aiming for national acclaim in categories such as Best Boutique Developer, Best Hotel Architectural Design as well as hoping for special recognition in awards such as Best Green Development.

“The PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards continue to gain respect and awareness within and beyond the country,” says Robert Krupica, who leads the Phuket judging panel.

“We have already received a very high calibre of entries on Phuket, and the judges are looking forward to the site inspections when we decide on the merits of each eligible entry,” he added.

The winners in the main categories at the PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards will advance to the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, which will be hosted by Thailand for the first-time ever this year. The awards ceremony and gala dinner will be integrated with the two-day PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit at The Athenee Hotel, Bangkok on November 8-9.

 

 

