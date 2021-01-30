Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket designated ‘green province’ for COVID-19 control under CCSA new criteria

Phuket designated ‘green province’ for COVID-19 control under CCSA new criteria

PHUKET: The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has approved new criteria and colour coding for provinces for COVID-19 control as the situation has improved in some areas, CCSA spokesperson Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin has announced.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourismeconomics
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Saturday 30 January 2021, 10:55AM

Image: NNT

Image: NNT

The re-classification has resulted in changes in COVID-19 control measures in the differently classified zones, explained state news agency NNT in a report posted yesterday (Jan 29).

Under the new classification, Phuket has been designated a ‘green’ province, NNT noted, specifically adding that entertainment venues, including pubs, bars and karaoke, were allowed to open providing operators follow preventive measures.

The new classifications are as follows:

 

Maximum control (Maroon): Samut Sakhon

The following locations will remain closed:

- Pubs, bars, karaoke and all entertainment venues

- Boxing training camps, indoor gyms and fitness centres

- Amulet shops

- Spa, massage outlets and similar establishments

- Schools, educational institutions and tutorial schools

- Amusement parks, playgrounds

- Gaming arcades

- Internet cafes

- Exhibitions, meeting halls and other gathering venues

- Bus terminals

The following locations can continue operating under strict preventive measures:

- Flea markets (social distancing measures must be in place and customers limited)

- Restaurants can operate until 9pm but are not allowed to serve alcohol

- Malls and department stores can open until 9pm

- Child and elderly care centres can only open for permanent residents

- Hotels and temporary accommodations must use a tracking system to check on the number of people entering and exiting

High control (Red): Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi

- Pubs, bars, karaoke and all entertainment venues remain closed for in-house service, but takeaways are allowed

- Restaurants can serve until 11pm but no alcoholic drinks are allowed (people can take alcoholic drinks home)

- Schools, educational institutes and tutorials can open provided classes are kept small

- Seminars, banquets or catered events can be held with no more than 100 participants. No alcohol or dancing is allowed at these events.

- Department stores, malls and supermarkets can open, but no activities or promotions that bring many people together are allowed.

- Convention halls or exhibitions can open provided all preventive measures are followed

- Migrant workers must limit their movements, use the MorChana tracking app and seek permission from health officers for inter-provincial travel

- Massage shop and spa can open but customers limited

- Gyms, fitness centres, boxing camps can open and hold matches but without an audience

Medium control (Orange): Kanchanaburi, Chanthaburi, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Chai Nat, Trat, Tak, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Pathom, Prachinburi, Phetchaburi, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Lopburi, Samut Songkhram, Sa Kaew, Saraburi, Suphanburi, Ayutthaya and Ang Thong

- Pubs, bars, karaoke and entertainment venues can operate provided customer numbers are limited. Alcohol can be served until 11pm and live music allowed provided nobody dances

- Restaurants can open under social-distancing practices until 11pm

- Seminars, banquets and catered events can be held with no more than 300 participants

- No alcohol or dancing is allowed at these events.

- School, education institute, or tutorial school can open but classes must be kept small

- Department stores, malls and supermarkets can open as normal, provided no promotions bringing together people are held

- Conventions or exhibitions allowed provided all preventive measures are in place

- Gyms, fitness centres and boxing training camps can hold competitions with a limited audience

High surveillance (Yellow): Kamphaeng Phet, Chaiyaphum, Chumphon, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Sawan, Narathiwat, Buri Ram, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phang Nga, Phetchabun, Yala, Ranong, Songkhla, Sukhothai, Surat Thani and Uthai Thani

- Pubs, bars, karaoke and other entertainment venues can open and serve alcohol until midnight. Customers must be limited

- Restaurants can open under social-distancing practice until midnight

- Department stores, malls and supermarkets can open as per normal but no activities bringing people together allowed

- People travelling from high-risk areas will be screened

- Massage parlours, massage outlets and spas can open as per normal

- Gyms, fitness centres and boxing training camps can open and competitions can be held with a limited audience.

Green: The rest of the provinces, including Phuket, have been marked green, or under surveillance, can allow entertainment venues, including pubs, bars and karaoke, to open providing operators follow preventive measures.

These provinces are also required to screen people entering the province. 

Dr Taweesin said that though the virus situation in many provinces is improving, people still need to maintain good hygiene practices, at least until the virus becomes a regular disease that health authorities can handle.

The new measures will go into effect from February 1.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police hunt men for gang assault in Koh Kaew over borrowed motorbike
Police appeal for information over woman’s body found
Fines, suspended jail terms for Koh Pha-ngan partygoers
Samkong Underpass to close for maintenance
Delivery of vaccines in doubt
Woman’s body found dumped beside road south of Patong
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand COVID cases crack 17,000 since outbreak began! || January 29
Phuket City Mayor orders hunt for person leaving thumb tacks across Saphan Hin roads
Phuket villages to be targeted to stem ‘widespread’ drugs problem
New US Secretary of State Blinken affirms close Thai relations
Power outages to affect parts of Srisoonthorn, Cherng Talay
Phuket Marine Police step up with food handouts for people in need
Blue Horizon Developments Partners with SolidBlock to Launch Thailand’s First Real Estate STO
Experts call for plan to help pupils catch up with studies
Government eyes B4,000 aid handouts

 

Phuket community
Samkong Underpass to close for maintenance

AGAIN...(Read More)

Fines, suspended jail terms for Koh Pha-ngan partygoers

Should have deported the lot of them. ...(Read More)

Delivery of vaccines in doubt

Well, now it has been confirmed that mr Anutin as minister not lay any weight in international scale...(Read More)

Support scheme for tourism staff

Figures/percentages are not real. Thai economy was floating on tourism and foreign multinationals, h...(Read More)

Samkong Underpass to close for maintenance

Is cleaning road deck and water release holes also part of maintenance? During last maintenance that...(Read More)

Samkong Underpass to close for maintenance

I think this is only in Thailand they close Day time for Maintenance. Why not close after Midnight ...(Read More)

Plans for Patong electric bus service unveiled

Would like mr Maroot, CEO of AMR Asia, what he means when he talk about the beauty of Patong. Where ...(Read More)

Plans for Patong electric bus service unveiled

Many MoU's die silently. Why discuss with taxis about bus routes/-stops? Is doesn't effect t...(Read More)

Blue Horizon Developments Partners with SolidBlock to Launch Thailand’s First Real Estate STO

Nice advert! ...(Read More)

Blue Horizon Developments Partners with SolidBlock to Launch Thailand’s First Real Estate STO

They don't have any customers to buy these concrete boxes. A novel idea to to get some of their ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Property in Phuket
Dewa Phuket Resort
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
Benihana Phuket
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
https://sgssecurity.com/
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
Dan About Thailand

 